Hamilton Rallies from 21 Down to Stun Rval Chandler, Finish Perfect 10-0 Regular Season
Hamilton may not be unbeatable but it's a team that's nearly impossible to beat.
In a week 10 showdown for the ages against rival Chandler, the Huskies overcame a 34-13 deficit and the loss of its starting quarterback Jax Sculley, only to come back in the second half to defeat the rival Wolves in a 55-41 victory that completes a 10-0 season and likely guarantees a No. 1 seed heading into the Arizona Open playoffs.
Backup QB Daniel Vaita rallied Hamilton to 42 second half points to ensure the victory and perfect regular season. The real star for the Huskies, however, was wide out Roye Oliver III, who broke loose for three touchdowns.
"(Daniel) took his opportunity and he shined," said starting QB Jax Sculley. "He did everything he needed to be for the team. He was amazing."
Hamilton's emergence lifted Chandler
Chandler High opened in the early 20th century (2014). Athletic success eluded the Wolves for the better part of a 100 years. It would finally change with their first state football title in 2014. And the unlikely credit for finally breaking through?
Their bitter rival Hamilton Huskies, which didn't open their doors until the late 1990's.
It's a story that embodies the phrase 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'
Friday evening at Chandler High school, the underdog Wolves were looking stronger than ever with an early 34-13 over top ranked Hamilton, who lost its starting QB. In a comeback for the ages in the battle of Arizona Ave., Hamilton secured a 10-0 record and No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.