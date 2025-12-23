NBA Considering Several Different Solutions to Stop Teams From Tanking
There are great incentives for NBA teams to tank and hope it results in a better future. Enough teams engage in the act for it to be considered a problem the league needs to solve. And it sounds like they're on it, based on a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Per Charania, the NBA presented a handful of ideas around potential tweaks to rules that would dissuade bottom-of-the-table teams from really throwing in the towel and hoping to score a spot near the top of the next draft.
At a board of governors meeting Friday, the league presented several ideas around potential modifications to rules regarding draft pick protections, the draft lottery and other possible approaches, according to multiple sources.
Sources tell Charania that among the discussion points were:
• Limiting pick protections to either top four or 14 and higher, which would eliminate the problematic mid-lottery protections.
• No longer allowing a team to draft in the top four two years in a row.
• Locking lottery positions after March 1.
The new rules would be aimed not at rebuilding clubs that play their roster as available, instead focusing on those that manipulate their rosters late in the season in the hopes of stringing defeats together.
There's no indication how realistic it is that any or all of these ideas could become a reality or a timetable for their ratification. But it does seem important that the top minds at the NBA are looking to be proactive in solving what's become an issue.