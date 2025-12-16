A Texas High School Phenom Every Football Fan Needs to Know
If you don’t know the name Landen Williams-Callis name and call yourself a football fan, you should get familiar with it.
A Hall of Fame Skillset With Modern Breakaway Speed
With size and power reminiscent of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to go along with special breakaway speed, the 5-foot-8, 190-pound, Williams-Callis is in the middle of one of the best rushing seasons in Texas high school football history. Currently ranked as the No. 1 running back for the Class of 2027, Williams-Callis has rushed for 3,370 yards and 58 touchdowns through 15 games this season and will try to lead Richmond Randle to back-to-back state championships this weekend against South Oak Cliff.
Gatorade Texas Player of the Year — And a Whole Lot More
As a result of his monster season, Williams-Callis was recently named the 2025-26 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year as the best football player in the state of Texas.
“I came into the season focused on doing better than I did last year and making better cuts and hitting the hole better to be a better more efficient runner who can score from anywhere and help my team win games and have become better in the process,” Williams-Callis said an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “It feels good to be top 10 in most yards in a season, but I’m going to keep working to get better and hopefully I can break that record in the future.”
The Wild Numbers Behind an All-Time Great Season
To see just how great Williams-Callis has been this season one must look at the numbers to get a real perspective of his greatness. Williams-Callis who has over 50 official offers has rushed for at least 135 yards and scored a touchdown in every game this season while leading Richmond Randle to an undefeated season.
Touchdowns, Yardage, and Efficiency Off the Charts
Now to the eye-popping crazy stats, the talented running back has been so special he has scored three touchdowns or more in 11 of his 15 games and his 58 TDs is currently tied for the third most in a season in Texas high school football history. In games where he’s carried the ball 16 times or more this season, Williams-Callis has rushed for at least 215 yards while averaging a crazy 262.3 yards per game in those 10 games.
When 300 Yards Becomes ‘Just Another Friday’
What’s a career day for most people is the norm for Williams-Callis as he has three games of going over 300 yards this season alone and has scored a whopping six touchdowns in all three games. On the season the man is literally a walking first down as he averages 11.5 yards a carry on 292 total carries.
Playoff Dominance on a Historic Level
Williams-Callis has been at his best during the postseason as he’s rushed for 1,129 yards and 21 touchdowns in five playoff games. The stats are even more silly when you add in the fact he’s run for at least 215 yards and three touchdowns in four of the five games.
Locked In on a State Title, Not the Spotlight
“We’ve been in get back mode all season long and been ready to dominate anyone we face all season long and it feels good to be back on this stage playing for a chance to win another state championship,” Williams-Callis said. “I always feel like I’m the best player on the field but I’m a humble guy and won’t talk about it and let my game do the talking. It feels good to come through for my team on this playoff run as I’ve been more focused on winning another state title over individual stuff.”
Already a Texas Legend — With Another Season to Go
Regardless of what happens this weekend, Williams-Callis is already at legendary status in Texas high school football lore and has another season to add to his greatness. Whichever school that is lucky enough to get him to commit to their program will be getting a running back who will be playing on Sunday’s if he’s able to stay healthy.