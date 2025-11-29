High School

Liberty vs. Basha: Live score updates of Arizona high school football Open Semifinals - November 29, 2025

Get game updates from the AIA playoff between the Lions and the Bears

Jack Butler

Basha Bears Kash Brock (4) runs onto the field before a game against the Hamilton Huskies at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Basha Bears Kash Brock (4) runs onto the field before a game against the Hamilton Huskies at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 Basha Bears (10-1) play the No. 3 Liberty Lions (10-1) in the AIA open semifinals on Saturday at Corona del Sol High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play No. 1 Hamilton or No. 4 Chandler on the championship on November 6 at Mountain America Stadium.

Players to Watch

Basha

  • Noah Roberts, Jr., RB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Jake Hildebrand, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
  • Mason Lewis, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Vanderbilt

Liberty

  • Hudson Dunn, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Minnesota
  • Paz St. John, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Boise State
  • TJ Fo'ilefutu, Sr., ATH - 3-star committed to Hawaii

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Arizona