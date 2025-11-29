Liberty vs. Basha: Live score updates of Arizona high school football Open Semifinals - November 29, 2025
Get game updates from the AIA playoff between the Lions and the Bears
The No. 2 Basha Bears (10-1) play the No. 3 Liberty Lions (10-1) in the AIA open semifinals on Saturday at Corona del Sol High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play No. 1 Hamilton or No. 4 Chandler on the championship on November 6 at Mountain America Stadium.
Players to Watch
Basha
- Noah Roberts, Jr., RB - 4-star uncommitted
- Jake Hildebrand, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
- Mason Lewis, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Vanderbilt
Liberty
- Hudson Dunn, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Minnesota
- Paz St. John, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Boise State
- TJ Fo'ilefutu, Sr., ATH - 3-star committed to Hawaii
Pick 'Em
