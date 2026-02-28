Former Iowa High School Football Coach Appeals Prison Sentence
A former Iowa high school football coach who was sentenced to 10 years in prison is appealing the decision of the court.
Darrell Moore, who served as the head football coach at Dubuque Senior High School, pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree theft for stealing over $47,000 from the Dubuque Independent Football League.
A judge, though, rejected the plea agreement that had been recommended for two years probation through a deferred judgment and sentenced the 40-year-old Moore to 10 years in prison.
Darrell Moore Files Appeal To Iowa Supreme Court After 10-Year Prison Sentence
Moore’s attorney filed a notice indicating his client is appealing the sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court, according to a report by KCRG.com.
Robert Schiesl, a former board member of the Dubuque Independent Football League, indicated that the funds were from families and children in the league.
What bothers me the most is I considered Mr. Moore a friend,” Schiesl said. “When parents were paying their respective registration fees to sign their children up or when the children went door-to-door to sell fundraiser cards, that they knew a portion of the dollars would be going to Mr. Moore’s FanDuel account?”
Former Iowa High School Football Coach Used Funds On FanDuel Account
Court documents indicated that Moore used the funds from the league on the gambling site in addition to paying for hotel reservations, purchases at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, golf courses and his Roku account.
Moore was hired as the head football coach at Dubuque Senior in 2022, going a combined 6-12 over two seasons. He was president of the Dubuque Independent Football League.
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Moore was a four-year starter for the University of Dubuque.