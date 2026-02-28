High School

Former Iowa High School Football Coach Appeals Prison Sentence

Darrell Moore was sentenced to 10 years for stealing more than $47,000.

Dana Becker

Statesman Journal file

A former Iowa high school football coach who was sentenced to 10 years in prison is appealing the decision of the court.

Darrell Moore, who served as the head football coach at Dubuque Senior High School, pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree theft for stealing over $47,000 from the Dubuque Independent Football League.

A judge, though, rejected the plea agreement that had been recommended for two years probation through a deferred judgment and sentenced the 40-year-old Moore to 10 years in prison.

Darrell Moore Files Appeal To Iowa Supreme Court After 10-Year Prison Sentence

Moore’s attorney filed a notice indicating his client is appealing the sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court, according to a report by KCRG.com.

Robert Schiesl, a former board member of the Dubuque Independent Football League, indicated that the funds were from families and children in the league.

What bothers me the most is I considered Mr. Moore a friend,” Schiesl said. “When parents were paying their respective registration fees to sign their children up or when the children went door-to-door to sell fundraiser cards, that they knew a portion of the dollars would be going to Mr. Moore’s FanDuel account?”

Former Iowa High School Football Coach Used Funds On FanDuel Account

Court documents indicated that Moore used the funds from the league on the gambling site in addition to paying for hotel reservations, purchases at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, golf courses and his Roku account.

Moore was hired as the head football coach at Dubuque Senior in 2022, going a combined 6-12 over two seasons. He was president of the Dubuque Independent Football League.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Moore was a four-year starter for the University of Dubuque.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa