Marana High Football Coach Phillip Steward Resigns, Changes Mind in Wild 24-Hour Stretch

Marana High School unexpectedly lost its head football coach Wednesday when Phillip Steward announced his resignation. Less than 24 hours later, he reversed course and returned to lead one of Arizona's top preseason programs.

In a roller coaster of a week for Tiger Football, Phillip Steward rescinded his resignation on Thursday to return to the Marana program. Here is how the whole saga unfolded.

Unexpected Resignation

On Wednesday night, the news hit the Arizona football space that Phillip Steward would be stepping away from the Marana head coaching role.

In a shocking move, considering the start of the season is just over three weeks away, multiple sources pointed to the move being the result of Steward and the Marana administration not seeing eye to eye.

This is not an uncommon theme. AllSportsTucson has reported that Marana baseball coach Wrigley McGuire and boys basketball coach Sean Roebuck resigned from their positions within the last week.

The school wrote a statement that was sent in a letter to parents of the players after the announcement.

“This afternoon, Coach Steward informed us of his decision to resign as Head Football Coach. We recognize this news is difficult for our student-athletes, families, alumni, staff, and the entire Marana Tiger community. We share in your disappointment and understand the emotions many are feeling. While this news was unexpected, we respect his decision and thank him for the passion and leadership he invested in our student-athletes and program over the past five years.”

In those five seasons, Steward was 42-14 with some impressive season finishes under his belt. It appeared all of that progress would now be out the window.

“The Marana Tiger Football Program has a proud tradition built on the commitment of our players, coaches, families, and community. That commitment remains unwavering. We are fully dedicated to supporting our student-athletes and providing them with the leadership, preparation, and opportunities they deserve throughout this season and into the future. We ask our community to rally around our players and coaches during this time. They need our encouragement now more than ever.” Marana High School wrote.

24-Hour Turnaround

Just when Marana High School was set to find its next leader on the gridiron, Phillip Steward sent out a letter to the community.

“After meeting with our Athletic Director, Amie Cormell, our head principal, Caitlyn Kauffman, and assistant superintendent, Kristin Reidy, this morning, we had honest and productive conversations that allowed us to address several concerns and clear up misunderstandings. After taking time to reflect, I have decided to rescind my resignation and will continue serving as the Head Football Coach of the Marana Tigers for the 2026 season.” Steward wrote.

Following Thursday's meeting with school administrators, Steward announced he would remain as Marana's head coach for the 2026 season.

Marana’s statement on Wednesday, after the news of Steward’s resignation, said school officials are working with the coaching staff "to ensure continuity, stability, and a successful season for our team.”

It looks like Steward will be a part of that plan after all.

“Our focus now shifts entirely to preparing for the season ahead. We have a talented group of young men, a dedicated coaching staff, and a community that cares deeply about Marana Football. I am excited to move forward together and continue building on the tradition and culture of Tiger Football.” Steward wrote.

So, What Now?

Off-the-field issues aside, the Tigers have the potential for a successful season in front of them.

Marana enters the season as one of Arizona's top-ranked teams after finishing 10-2 in 2025 and winning the 5A Sonoran Region with a perfect 6-0 record. The Tigers return several key offensive playmakers, including wide receiver Sean Roebuck and running back Jeffery Smith III.

They won the 5A Sonoran Region with an undefeated 6-0 record, going 10-2 in 2025.

Marana returns a lot of talent, especially on offense, with names like receiver Sean Roebuck and running back Jeffery Smith III adding the firepower.

But no matter what happens on the field, this preseason conundrum will likely still be top of mind.

According to Javier Morales of All Sports Tucson, multiple sources familiar with the situation said Steward's initial decision stemmed from disagreements involving the relationship between school administrators, coaches and parents. School officials have not publicly commented on those reports.

An online petition calling for a review of athletic director Amie Cormell had attracted more than 320 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

For now, Marana has the coach it expected to have just days before preseason preparations intensify. Whether the events surrounding Steward's brief resignation become a footnote or a defining storyline of the Tigers' 2026 season will unfold over the months ahead.