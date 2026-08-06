Arizona Powerhouse Saguaro Fighting to Keep Varsity Football Alive Amid Roster Crisis

For decades, Saguaro High School was one of Arizona's premier football factories, winning 14 state championships and producing nationally ranked teams. Today, the Sabercats are fighting a very different battle — simply trying to field a varsity team.

The situation has left head coach Butch Goncharoff a little perplexed.

“I’ve never done this before, but I’ve never been in this situation before.”

From Dynasty to Survival

The 14-time state champion program known for reaching the mountaintops finds itself at just about rock bottom, as Goncharoff announced that Sabrecat football was undergoing a player shortage.

With only about 35 players in the program, Saguaro will not field freshman or junior varsity teams this fall as legendary coach Butch Goncharoff attempts to stabilize one of Arizona's most decorated football programs.

While Saguaro’s current crisis lands in the lap of Goncharoff, its origin dates back a few years.

Coaching Turnover Fueled Player Exodus

Some of the program's decline occurred during Darius Kelly's two seasons as head coach, though the challenges extended well beyond the coaching staff.

Kelly, an Arizona native who played college football at Syracuse, succeed Zak Hill, who went 9-5 in his only season at the helm, prior to the 2024 season. Two players also departed the program prior Kelly's first year and the team sunk to its first losing season since 2005, going 1-9.

The following year was only slightly better as Saguaro went 3-7 and Kelly was let go.

In the modern age of high school football, a program in limbo usually means an exodus to go along with it. In the time between Kelly’s firing and Goncharoff’s hiring, 35 players left the program.

This now leaves not just a lack of depth, but a lack of experience as well.

“They’re inexperienced. Our sophomores are in our depth because of numbers. The general thought was, instead of putting those guys on a separate field and letting them go, that we get them around us.” Goncharoff said to the Arizona Republic.

Program Hit by More Than Football Problems

This player shortage adds to a laundry list of issues that Saguaro High School has run into over the course of this current decade.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Sabrecats ran into roster concerns over a different issue, when players and even coaches left the program due to an incident involving then-Principal Anne Achtziger and her usage of a racial slur in a school email in 2023.

Fast-forward two years, and the athletic program lost its director after Lucas Ackerson resigned due to allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a student.

Ackerson was on the job for less than a year, resigning in December 2025 after being hired in June, turning the athletic director position into a turnstile, similar to the football head coach role.

The instability continued when Jason Ronquillo, a former Washington state champion and assistant coach at Gilbert High, backed out of the job after being hired in the spring.

"We regret to inform you that Coach Jason Ronquillo will not be joining us here at Saguaro,'' the school stated in a letter in March. "We appreciate the time and interest he invested in the Saguaro High School football program during the selection process. We respect his decision to step away and wish him and his family the very best."

A Proven Builder Takes Over

It may be the bottom of the barrel right now for Sabrecat football, but they could have the right guy to get them climbing in the right direction.

Goncharoff coached Washington’s Bellevue High School to 11 state championships from 2000 to 2016. The Wolverings went 193-14 during his tenure and even made history by defeating California’s De La Salle in 2004 to end their 151-game winning streak.

He would end his Washington run with a record of 206-15 record, having his teams ranked nationally on a handful of occasions.

“We decided, after meeting with them and talking to them, that we’re going to keep one team. We’re trying to do what’s best. I’ve never done this before, but I’ve never been in this situation before.” Goncharoff said to the Arizona Republic.