Oklahoma State wrestling flips the nation's second-ranked 138-pounder
Sergio Vega of Sunnyside High (Arizona), ranked No. 2 in the country, at 138-pounds, in the High School On SI 2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings, made big news on Saturday when he took to Instagram to announce he was flipping his college commitment from Cornell University to Oklahoma State University.
Just last week, Vega traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina where he won the 138-pound title at the Super 32 Challenge. In the championship match, he dominated Penn State commit Dalton Perry during an 18-5 major decision.
Vega won his third straight Arizona state wrestling championship last February. He followed that with a title at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Nationals in April, a championship at USA Wrestling’s Fargo (N.D.) Junior Freestyle National Championships in July, and a victory over Drew Gorman, a Virginia Tech commit, in the Who’s Number One folkstyle event in September. Only 18, he also placed third at the U20 United States World Team Trials in June.
Vegas is the fourth member of the Class of 2025 that Oklahoma State coach David Taylor has flipped this year.
