2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Pre-Super 32 Update
We are back with an update to 2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings ahead of this weekend’s Super 32 extravaganza. During the season we update weekly, but out of season it’s typically once a month or as needed. This release brings us to this update, after the feedback we got regarding weight classes in addition to the release of the seeds for Super 32. The next update will come after going over all the madness from Super 32 and making changes necessitated by that action.
As the season gets underway for some in November (Georgia, Illinois and Texas for example), there will be an update after Super 32 and likely one at the end of October, then perhaps one more “preseason” update in November before the season begins.
A big change with this update is the expansion from a top 25 to a top 30. We feel this gives more of the top guys a seat at the table and keeps deserving wrestlers from being on the outside looking on.
We’ve spoken a lot about our process in recent updates so the focus of this intro will double as a Super 32 preview of sorts. We are going to highlight some important things and give some insight into the weight classes. After going over all the seeds, we have all the seeded wrestlers at the weight they will appear except two, Minnesota’s Bryce Burkett (Watertown) and Florida’s Alex Smith.
Burkett is seeded at 165 but hasn’t been lower than170lbs since his sophomore year when he was at 170 for Super 32. That year he was at 170 as that was still a weight class that season and for his junior campaign last year, Burkett was at 175 or 172 (a Minnesota weight class). Burkett’s most recent competition, Elite 8 Duals, saw him compete at 175. This really seems like a Super 32 only cut as there is only one weigh-in for the competition.
Smith was Lake Highland Prep’s 215lber last year and it appears he will likely man that position again this year as last year’s 190lber, nationally ranked Robert Kucharczk, is back in the fold for the Highlanders as well. In fact, at the Journeymen Fall Classic, Kucharczk was at 190lbs and Smith at 215. Smith does seem to be a light 215lber as he has competed at 190/195 for numerous events, but the lineup his team is likely to put on the mats places him in the 215lb weight class.
There could be five rematches from Flo Wrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event. All ten of those competitors are the top two seeds at their weight class, but Super 32 is a breeding ground for upsets so it is possible that all of them do not navigate the landscape and land in the finals.
Illinois’ U17 Freestyle World Champion Domenic Munaretto (St. Charles East) was upset by Oklahoma’s Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater) at Who’s No. 1, Villasenor is the top seed at 113 with Munaretto sitting in the No. 2 spot. Villasenor was third at U17 Worlds in FS two years ago.
At 126, St. John Vianney’s Anthony Knox (New Jersey) needed a late takedown to secure a victory over No. 2 Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, Pennsylvania) at Who’s No. 1. Knox at 120 and Seidel at 113 were S32 champs last year. Seidel beat Munaretto for his belt.
Pennsylvania’s Jax Forrest could face Illinois’ Seth Mendoza again at 132. Forrest, who has won the last two bouts versus Mendoza, will be looking for his second straight crown after being third as a freshman. Forrest’s teammate at Bishop McCort, Bo Bassett, could find himself in a rubber match with California’s Daniel Zepeda at 144. Zepeda beat Bassett at Who’s No. 1 last year with Bassett turning the tables this year. Bassett, a junior like Forrest, is looking to go three-for-three in trips to S32.
Lastly, Arizona’s Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, 138) had an easy time with Georgia’s Drew Gorman (Buford) at Who’s No. 1. Vega was a runner-up to Bassett last year at the same weight. Gorman has been the victim of upsets recently, falling to Pennsylvania’s Eren Sement (Council Rock North) at the Ultimate Club Duals and picking up two losses at the Elite 8 Duals to New Jersey’s Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep) and California’s Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco).
Grajeda also beat Gorman at last spring’s Journeymen World Classic. Grajeda has been an inconsistent performer with huge wins and puzzling losses, and in fact, did not even place at Fargo over the summer. At Elite 8, Grajeda beat Gorman and Sement, but fell to Ricciardi and West Virginia’s Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant). Grajeda is seeded seventh at S32, Andrick occupies the No. 9 spot, and Sement was given the tenth seed. Ricciardi is not in attendance.
New Hampshire’s Jude Correa, who wrestles for Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, will be looking for his third S32 belt. Correa, a senior, captured titles as a freshman and sophomore, but skipped the event last year (we believe due to injury).
Two sophomores are looking for their second titles, both from Pennsylvania, Faith Christian Academy’s Joe Bachmann (120) and another Bishop McCort grappler, Melvin Miller (157). Bachmann’s crown came at 106 last year and Miller’s was at 144.
The seeds at 157 are interesting because the No. 2 seed, Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK), has losses within the last calendar year to the third through fifth seeds, as well as to Miller. In order, they are, a loss to the third seed, Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) in last year’s Super 32 150lb final. Rath has a loss to Ohio’s now graduated Jaxon Joy, who Miller has split with, hence Miller being No. 1 in our rankings and Rath, No. 2.
The next big event after S32, the Walsh Ironman, saw the fourth-seeded Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary) beat Routledge in the finals. Following that was the Hall of Fame Duals in Mid-December, where the No. 5 seed, Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) handled Routledge. Routledge lost to Miller at Fargo last summer on the way to a third-place finish.
Our rankings have them as 1) Miller, 2) Rath, 3) Bouzakis, 4) Contino, 5) Routledge. Bouzakis also beat Routledge at Fargo two years ago between his sophomore and junior seasons.
Another grappler looking for title number two is New Jersey’s Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional), a senior at 175, who also won it at 175 last year.
The top two seeds at 165 are our number four and five ranked wrestlers in the nation, Georgia’s Dom Bambinelli (Mill Creek) and Pennsylvania’s Asher Cunningham (State College). The two just squared off at Elite 8 with Bambinelli coming out ahead with an 11-3 major decision.
Minnesota’s Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville) is the No. 1 seed at S32 and sits as the No. 1 guy in the country at 150lbs. Robideau is looking to improve on his S32 runner-up finish at 138lbs to Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) last year. Shaw, the No. 2 seed, has tumbled a bit since winning the belt last year, placing just seventh at the Beast of the East, with a loss to New Jersey’s Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven), and falling to Robideau at Fargo over the summer. Amato is seeded third at S32.
Two New Jersey guys seeded No. 1 are looking for their first S32 belts, Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, 190) and heavyweight Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional). Ludington is heavily favored while Dellagatta, who is ranked fourth in the nation, may face U17 Freestyle World Champion, Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) in his final. Mocco is ranked third at 285.
106, outside of the top few guys is typically a crap shoot at S32. The top ranked guy in our rankings and U17 FS World Champ, Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) is the top seed and is joined by eight of the other top ten guys in the country. Expect chaos to ensue at this weight, and plenty of others as well.
One final note, wrestlers who are injured, like Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) and DreShaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA), remain in our rankings as they are expected to return to action. If the time comes when they don’t return, they will be removed from the rankings. But for now, they are still a part of the landscape.
Any questions, suggestions, or other feedback can be addressed to Billy Buckheit at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
3-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
4-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
7-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
8-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
9-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
10-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
11-JoJo Burke (Park Ridge, NJ) FR
12-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
13-Anthony Mason (Southern Regional, NJ) JR
14-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
15-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
16-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
17-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
18-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) JR
19-Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
20-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) FR
21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
22-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
23-Matteo Gallegos (Dubois, PA) FR
24-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
25-Antonio Quiroz (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
26-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
27-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
28-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
29-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ) JR
30-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
HM:
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
Thiago Silva (CA) FR
113
1-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
2-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
3-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
5-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, NJ) FR
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
7-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
8-Johnathan McGinty (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) JR
9-Killian Coluccio (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
10-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
11-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
12-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia, NE) JR
13-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
14-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
15-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
16-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) SR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
19-Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
20-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
21-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
22-Blake Woodward (Buchanan, CA) JR
23-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
24-Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
25-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
26-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
27-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
28-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
29-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
30-Jackson Wells (KY) FR
HM:
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
Peyton Schoettle (Roncalli, IN) JR
Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional, NJ) SR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
3-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
6-Christian Castillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
7-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
9-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
10-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
11-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
12-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
13-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
14-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
15-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
18-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
19-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
20-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
21-Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
22-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
23-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain) SO
24-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
25-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
28-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
29-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
30-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
HM:
Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Joe Curry (Watterson, OH) JR
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SO
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) SR
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
5-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
6-Lincoln Sledzianowski (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
7-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
8-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
9-Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
10-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
11-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) JR
12-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
13-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
14-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
15-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
16-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
17-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
18-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
19-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
20-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
22-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
23-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
24-Devon Miller (Westmoore, OK) SR
25-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
26-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
27-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
28-Bruno Cassioppi (Honengah, IL) SO
29-Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
30-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
HM :
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
Finnegan O’Brien (Locust Valley, NY) FR
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Maximus Riggins (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
6-Tyler DeKraker (Faith Christan Academy, PA) JR
7-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
9-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
10-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
11-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
12-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
13-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
14-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
15-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
16-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
17-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
18-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
19-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
20-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
21-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
22-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
23-Easton Broxterman (Topeka-Washburn Rural, KS) JR
24-Stockton Allen (Stillwater, OK) SR
25-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
26-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
27-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
28-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
29-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
30-Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
HM:
Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) JR
Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) JR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
3-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
6-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
7-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
8-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
9-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
13-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
14-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
15-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
16-Yandro Soto (FL) FR
17-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
18-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
19-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
20-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
21-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
22-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
23-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
24-Maximus Brady Mariner, FL) SR
25-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
26-Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) SR
27-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
28-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
29-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
30-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
HM:
Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jason Dube (PA) FR
Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) JR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) SR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
7-Nate Askew (Baylor, TN) SR
8-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
9-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
10-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
13-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
15-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
16-Mason Peterson (Columbus, NE) JR
17-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
18-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) JR
19-Billy Greenwood (Poudre, CO) JR
20-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
21-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SO
22-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
23-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
24-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
25-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
26-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
27-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
28-Jacob Schmadeke (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
29-Jayden Colon (St. Charles East, IL) SR
30-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
HM:
Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SO
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
150
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Cooper Hilton (Baylor, TN) SR
3-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
4-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
5-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
6-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
10-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
11-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
12-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
13-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
14-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
15-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
16-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
17-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
18-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
19-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
20-Zach Ballante (St. Joe’s Regional, PA) SR
21-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
22-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
23-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
24-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
25-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
26-Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
27-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
28-Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
29-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
30-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
HM:
Jake Hughes (OH) FR
Dominic Serio (West Aurora, IL) JR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
Liam Fox (Cheyenne East, WI) SR
Bradley Rodriguez-Little (Woodbury, MN) SR
Cole Householder (Brookville, PA) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
157
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
2-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
3-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
8-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
9-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
10-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
11-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
12-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
13-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
15-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
16-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
17-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
18-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
19-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
20-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
21-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
22-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
23-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
24-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
25-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
26-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
27-Arment Waltenbaugh (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
28-Tigren Greyan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
29-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
30-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SO
HM:
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Cody Hamilton (Grove City, PA) SR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SO
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Cade Parent (St. Francis, GA) SR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
4-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
5-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
6-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
13-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
14-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
15-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
16-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
17-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
18-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
19-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
20-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
21-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
22-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
23-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
24-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
25-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
26-Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills, NY) SR
27-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
28-Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
29-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
30-Kalias Nazario (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR
HM:
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Evan Rizzo (Brecksville, OH) SR
Henry Reilly (Millard South, NE) SR
Keegan Ramsey (Notre Dame – Green Pond, PA) SR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
JT Bowers (West Laurens, GA) SR
Willie White (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Ponderosa, CO) SR
4-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
9-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
10-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
14-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
15-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
16-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
17-Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
18-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
19-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
20-Ethan Teague (Tuttle, OK) SR
21-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
22-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
23-Isael Perez (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
24-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
25-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
26-Carson Mize (Marysville, OH) SR
27-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Catholic, IL) SO
28-Trey Craig (MO) JR
29-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
30-Jonathan Rocha (Buchanan, CA) JR
HM:
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Blaise Eidle (Wilson, PA) SR
Brian Chamberlain (The Phelps School, PA) JR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
5-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
6-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
7-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) SR
8-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
9-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
10-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
11-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
12-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
13-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
14-Aidan Ysaguirre (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
15-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
16-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
17-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
18-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
19-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
20-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
21-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
22-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
23-Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
24-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
25-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
26-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
27-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
28-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
29-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
30-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
HM:
Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) JR
Anthony Lowe (Brunswick, GA) SR
Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) JR
Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
Danarii Mickel (Ames, IA) JR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Preston Marchesseault (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) SR
Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry, PA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SO
Carter Vannest (John H Pitman, CA) JR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
9-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
10-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
12-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
13-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
14-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
15-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
16-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
17-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
18-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
19-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
20-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
21-Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
22-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
23-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
24-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
25-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
26-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
27-Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
28-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
29-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
30-Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
HM:
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
Gabriel Smith (Gilman, MD) SR
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
4-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
6-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
7-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
8-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
9-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
13-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
15-Brock Kehler University, WV) SR
16-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
17-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
18-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
19-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
20-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
21-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
22-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
23-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
24-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
25-Delmar White (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
26-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
27-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
28-Luke Cox (Lancaster, OH) SR
29-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) JR
30-Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR