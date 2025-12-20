Four-Time New Jersey State Champion Anthony Knox Decommits From Cornell Amid Ongoing Legal Case
Four-time New Jersey State champion wrestler at St. John Vianney High School, Anthony Knox, is in the news again as he announced on social media that he has decommitted from Cornell University.
Where Will the Controversial 4-Time New Jersey State Champ Land?
The question on everyone in the national collegiate and Garden State wrestling community is, where will he wind up next?
Knox, one of only five New Jersey wrestlers to have won four individual state championships, announced his decommitment in an Instagram post Thursday night.
“It’s with very careful consideration I have decided to decommit from Cornell University,” Knox wrote. “This was not an easy decision and I truly do love everyone involved with the Cornell wrestling program. However, I am excited to see what this process has in store for me.”
Legal Case Still Looms Over Wrestling Phenom
While Knox had yet to wrestle in a match for Cornell, his ongoing legal problems have kept him in the news. Back in February, Knox and his father were the subject of arguably the story of the year in New Jersey high school athletics when he was indicted on one count of simple assault related to a melee during a wrestling competition at Collingswood High School.
His father, Anthony Knox Sr., also was charged with assault from that incident after both father and son went into the stands, igniting the brawl.
Training Continues at Spartan RTC Despite Uncertain Future
Knox is not currently was not on the Cornell wrestling roster for this season though, been training at the Spartan Combat Regional Training Center in Ithaca, N.Y.
A Historic High School Career Few Can Match
Knox, who was ranked No. 1 in the nation by High School on SI at 126 pounds during his senior season, won the final 140 bouts of his high school career and finished 144-1 overall.
In addition to the four state championships, Knox claimed four district and region title, and was a three-time champion in the prestigious Beast of the East Tournament in Delaware, including being named the Outstanding Wrestler at last year’s tournament.
Knox also contributed to St. John Vianney's Non-Public B team title a year ago.
Next Court Appearance Set for January 7
Knox is due to appear in virtual court in Collingswood again on Jan. 7, when a trial date or a settlement between the municipal prosecutor and attorney for Anthony Knox Jr. and Sr., Lawrence W. Luttrell, is expected to be announced.
Documents filed in court detail how Knox Jr. "repeatedly beat a minor about the head" after following his father into the bleachers.
Video captured Knox Jr. leaving the court and running into the stands.
Collingswood police said Knox Sr., a former MMA fighter, “attempted to kick and stomp” a spectator lying on the floor “numerous times” during a brawl he allegedly started.
The incident, which went viral, a chaotic moment that consumed the wrestling community for much of the individual postseason. Video shows Knox Sr. leave his seat in the bleachers and march across the gymnasium floor, where he re-entered the crowd.
Three days after the fight, the NJSIAA disqualified Knox from further participation in its state wrestling tournament. The NJSIAA cited violations of its respective "sportsmanship policy" and "disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Days later, a judge reversed Knox’s NJSIAA disqualification which allowed him to compete in the state championships after a brawl, though the NJSIAA unsuccessfully fought the ruling with appeals.
Where Will Knox Wrestle Next? Rumors Swirl
Rumors are running rampant across social media as to what national wrestling power will secure Knox’s considerable talents. New Jersey’s state university, Rutgers of the Big 10 Conference, was reportedly a recruiting target during Knox’s intense high school recruiting battle.
A number of other wrestling fans have speculated that Knox may end up at the University of Iowa, given the Hawkeyes’ long standing as one of the nation’s preeminent programs.
Broader discussions have included other Big 10 or ACC programs, such as Penn State and Virginia Tech, as possible landing spots for Knox given their style and competitive level. For the moment, everyone following this story is in a wait and see mode. Stay tuned.