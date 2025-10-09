High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls into Week 8 on October 9-11

Brady Twombly

Liberty Lions vs Pinnacle Pioneers - Sep 26, 2025 / Russell Wynte

There are 73 games scheduled between Thursday, October 9, and Saturday, October 11 in the Phoenix Metro, including three games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 5 Chandler is traveling to No. 10 Perry, and No. 3 Liberty is hosting No. 9 Centennial.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

Bourgade Catholic vs St. John Paul II

Campo Verde vs Mountain Pointe

Dobson vs Sunnyslope

South Mountain vs Central

Tolleson vs Millennium

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

Agua Fria vs Yuma

Alchesay vs San Carlos

Alhambra vs Carl Hayden Community

American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Chandler Prep

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Gilbert

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Northwest Christian

Antelope vs San Pasqual

Apache Junction vs Blue Ridge

Apollo vs West Point

Arcadia vs Mesquite

Arete Prep vs Globe

Arizona College Prep vs Skyline

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Scottsdale Prep

Bradshaw Mountain vs Lee Williams

Browne vs Camelback

Buckeye vs Youngker

Buena vs Vista Grande

Cactus vs Yuma Catholic

Cactus Shadows vs Horizon

Camp Verde vs Chino Valley

Canyon View vs Kellis

Casteel vs Highland

Catalina vs Coronado

Centennial vs Liberty

Chandler vs Perry

Chaparral vs Notre Dame Prep

Cibola vs Estrella Foothills

Coconino vs Prescott

Combs vs Snowflake

Copper Canyon vs Maryvale

Cortez vs Fountain Hills

Deer Valley vs Lake Havasu

Desert Edge vs Verrado

Desert Heights Prep vs Valley Lutheran

Desert Mountain vs Ironwood Ridge

Desert Ridge vs Red Mountain

Desert Sunrise vs Sierra Linda

Flagstaff vs Mohave

Florence vs Shadow Mountain

Ganado vs Window Rock

Glendale vs Greenway

Glendale Prep Academy vs Highland Prep West

Goldwater vs McClintock

Greyhills Academy vs Kingman Academy

Heritage Academy vs Tonopah Valley

Holbrook vs Red Mesa

Hopi vs Tuba City

Independence vs Marcos de Niza

Ironwood vs Paradise Valley

La Joya Community High School vs Westview

Madison Highland Prep vs NFL Yet Academy

Many Farms vs Pinon

Maricopa vs Mingus

Miami vs St. Johns

Mohave vs Flagstaff

Monument Valley vs Page

Moon Valley vs Tempe

Morenci vs Pima

North vs Fairfax

North Canyon vs Washington

O'Connor vs Saguaro

Paradise Honors vs Peoria

San Tan Foothills vs Thatcher

Santa Cruz Valley vs Willcox

Show Low vs Round Valley

St. Mary's vs Thunderbird

Sunrise Mountain vs Willow Canyon

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

Phoenix Christian vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Valley vs Parker

