Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled between Thursday, October 9, and Saturday, October 11 in the Phoenix Metro, including three games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 5 Chandler is traveling to No. 10 Perry, and No. 3 Liberty is hosting No. 9 Centennial.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Bourgade Catholic vs St. John Paul II
Campo Verde vs Mountain Pointe
Dobson vs Sunnyslope
South Mountain vs Central
Tolleson vs Millennium
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
Agua Fria vs Yuma
Alchesay vs San Carlos
Alhambra vs Carl Hayden Community
American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Chandler Prep
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Gilbert
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Northwest Christian
Antelope vs San Pasqual
Apache Junction vs Blue Ridge
Apollo vs West Point
Arcadia vs Mesquite
Arete Prep vs Globe
Arizona College Prep vs Skyline
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Scottsdale Prep
Bradshaw Mountain vs Lee Williams
Browne vs Camelback
Buckeye vs Youngker
Buena vs Vista Grande
Cactus vs Yuma Catholic
Cactus Shadows vs Horizon
Camp Verde vs Chino Valley
Canyon View vs Kellis
Casteel vs Highland
Catalina vs Coronado
Centennial vs Liberty
Chandler vs Perry
Chaparral vs Notre Dame Prep
Cibola vs Estrella Foothills
Coconino vs Prescott
Combs vs Snowflake
Copper Canyon vs Maryvale
Cortez vs Fountain Hills
Deer Valley vs Lake Havasu
Desert Edge vs Verrado
Desert Heights Prep vs Valley Lutheran
Desert Mountain vs Ironwood Ridge
Desert Ridge vs Red Mountain
Desert Sunrise vs Sierra Linda
Flagstaff vs Mohave
Florence vs Shadow Mountain
Ganado vs Window Rock
Glendale vs Greenway
Glendale Prep Academy vs Highland Prep West
Goldwater vs McClintock
Greyhills Academy vs Kingman Academy
Heritage Academy vs Tonopah Valley
Holbrook vs Red Mesa
Hopi vs Tuba City
Independence vs Marcos de Niza
Ironwood vs Paradise Valley
La Joya Community High School vs Westview
Madison Highland Prep vs NFL Yet Academy
Many Farms vs Pinon
Maricopa vs Mingus
Miami vs St. Johns
Mohave vs Flagstaff
Monument Valley vs Page
Moon Valley vs Tempe
Morenci vs Pima
North vs Fairfax
North Canyon vs Washington
O'Connor vs Saguaro
Paradise Honors vs Peoria
San Tan Foothills vs Thatcher
Santa Cruz Valley vs Willcox
Show Low vs Round Valley
St. Mary's vs Thunderbird
Sunrise Mountain vs Willow Canyon
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Phoenix Christian vs Scottsdale Christian Academy
Valley vs Parker