Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Matchups, Schedule - March 13, 2026
The 2026 Missouri high school basketball lower classification state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 13 with 6 games in the semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14.
Class 1 State Tournament
Faith Christian Academy vs. Bunker - 03/13 at 10:00 AM CT
Kingsville vs. Brunswick - 03/13 at 12:00 PM CT
Class 2 State Tournament
Hayti vs. Penney - 03/13 at 5:00 PM CT
Clopton vs. Eugene - 03/13 at 7:00 PM CT
Class 3 State Tournament
Miller Career Academy vs. North Platte - 03/13 at 1:00 PM CT
Principia vs. Liberty - 03/13 at 3:00 PM CT
