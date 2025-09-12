Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 88 games scheduled between Thursday, September 11, and Saturday, September 13 in the Phoenix Metro, including eight games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring top-ranked teams, as Chandler hosts American Leadership Academy and the top-ranked team in Arizona, Basha, travels to Williams Field.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 10 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 11, 2025. All games are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff.
Arete Prep vs Red Mesa
Cactus vs Horizon
Canyon del Oro vs South Mountain
Chino Valley vs Cortez
Coconino vs Washington
Corona del Sol vs Pinnacle
Desert Mountain vs Mountain View
Dysart vs Valley Christian
Lake Havasu vs Lee Williams
O'Connor vs Red Mountain
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 76 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Millennium vs Agua Fria, starts at 7:00 PM. There are eight games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Chandler vs American Leadership Academy at 7:00 PM.
Agua Fria vs Millennium
Alhambra vs Kofa
American Leadership Academy vs Chandler
American Leadership Academy - Ironwood vs Wickenburg
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Show Low
Antelope vs Chandler Prep
Apache Junction vs Payson
Apollo vs Sunnyslope
Arcadia vs Moon Valley
Arizona College Prep vs Chaparral
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Madison Highland Prep
Basha vs Williams Field
Bisbee vs Morenci
Blue Ridge vs Crismon
Boulder Creek vs Mountain View
Bourgade Catholic vs Kingman Academy
Bradshaw Mountain vs Snowflake
Brophy College Prep vs Perry
Browne vs Dobson
Buckeye vs Gila Ridge
Cactus Shadows vs Eastmark
Camelback vs Desert View
Camp Verde vs Fountain Hills
Campo Verde vs Sunnyside
Canyon View vs Sunrise Mountain
Casteel vs Hamilton
Centennial vs Desert Ridge
Central vs Gilbert
Cesar Chavez vs Queen Creek
Cholla vs Combs
Cicero Prep Academy vs Valley Lutheran
Copper Canyon vs La Joya Community High School
Coronado vs Lincoln Prep
Deer Valley vs Greenway
Desert Edge vs Notre Dame Prep
Desert Star vs Phoenix Christian
Desert Sunrise vs Vista Grande
Desert Vista vs Valley Vista
Empire vs St. Mary's
Estrella Foothills vs Westview
Fairfax vs Willow Canyon
Flagstaff vs Tempe
Florence vs Thatcher
Flowing Wells vs North
Ganado vs Pinon
Gilbert Christian vs Seton Catholic
Glendale vs North Canyon
Glendale Prep Academy vs Scottsdale Christian Academy
Globe vs Miami
Goldwater vs Skyline
Higley vs Mesa
Highland vs Liberty
Holbrook vs Window Rock
Independence vs Thunderbird
Ironwood vs Verrado
Kellis vs Paradise Valley
Kingman vs Monument Valley
La Joya Community High School vs Copper Canyon
Liberty vs Highland
Marcos de Niza vs McClintock
Maryvale vs Mesquite
Mingus vs Youngker
Mohave vs River Valley
Mountain Pointe vs Mountain Ridge
Northwest Christian vs Prescott
Page vs Tuba City
Paradise Honors vs Poston Butte
Parker vs Scottsdale Prep
Peoria vs Sahuaro
Pima vs Willcox
Rio Rico vs Sierra Linda
Round Valley vs St. Johns
Safford vs Winslow
Saguaro vs Salpointe Catholic
Sahuaro vs Peoria
San Tan Charter vs Tonopah Valley
San Tan Foothills vs Shadow Mountain
Shadow Ridge vs Westwood
St. Johns vs Round Valley
Tolleson vs West Point
Westview vs Estrella Foothills
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Hopi vs NFL Yet Academy, starts at 2:00 PM. The final game, Greyhills Academy vs Alchesay, starts at 7:00 PM.
Greyhills Academy vs Alchesay
Hopi vs NFL Yet Academy
