High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls on to Week 4 of the 2025 season on September 11-13

Brady Twombly

Basha Bears vs Lutheran/Orange Lancers - Sep 5, 2025
Basha Bears vs Lutheran/Orange Lancers - Sep 5, 2025 / Jack Beasley

There are 88 games scheduled between Thursday, September 11, and Saturday, September 13 in the Phoenix Metro, including eight games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring top-ranked teams, as Chandler hosts American Leadership Academy and the top-ranked team in Arizona, Basha, travels to Williams Field.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are 10 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 11, 2025. All games are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff.

Arete Prep vs Red Mesa

Cactus vs Horizon

Canyon del Oro vs South Mountain

Chino Valley vs Cortez

Coconino vs Washington

Corona del Sol vs Pinnacle

Desert Mountain vs Mountain View

Dysart vs Valley Christian

Lake Havasu vs Lee Williams

O'Connor vs Red Mountain

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 76 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Millennium vs Agua Fria, starts at 7:00 PM. There are eight games that feature ranked teams, highlighted by Chandler vs American Leadership Academy at 7:00 PM.

Agua Fria vs Millennium

Alhambra vs Kofa

American Leadership Academy vs Chandler

American Leadership Academy - Ironwood vs Wickenburg

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Show Low

Antelope vs Chandler Prep

Apache Junction vs Payson

Apollo vs Sunnyslope

Arcadia vs Moon Valley

Arizona College Prep vs Chaparral

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Madison Highland Prep

Basha vs Williams Field

Bisbee vs Morenci

Blue Ridge vs Crismon

Boulder Creek vs Mountain View

Bourgade Catholic vs Kingman Academy

Bradshaw Mountain vs Snowflake

Brophy College Prep vs Perry

Browne vs Dobson

Buckeye vs Gila Ridge

Cactus Shadows vs Eastmark

Camelback vs Desert View

Camp Verde vs Fountain Hills

Campo Verde vs Sunnyside

Canyon View vs Sunrise Mountain

Casteel vs Hamilton

Centennial vs Desert Ridge

Central vs Gilbert

Cesar Chavez vs Queen Creek

Chandler vs American Leadership Academy

Chandler Prep vs Antelope

Chaparral vs Arizona College Prep

Cholla vs Combs

Cicero Prep Academy vs Valley Lutheran

Combs vs Cholla

Copper Canyon vs La Joya Community High School

Coronado vs Lincoln Prep

Deer Valley vs Greenway

Desert Edge vs Notre Dame Prep

Desert Star vs Phoenix Christian

Desert Sunrise vs Vista Grande

Desert View vs Camelback

Desert Vista vs Valley Vista

Dobson vs Browne

Eastmark vs Cactus Shadows

Empire vs St. Mary's

Estrella Foothills vs Westview

Fairfax vs Willow Canyon

Flagstaff vs Tempe

Florence vs Thatcher

Flowing Wells vs North

Fountain Hills vs Camp Verde

Ganado vs Pinon

Gilbert vs Central

Gilbert Christian vs Seton Catholic

Gila Ridge vs Buckeye

Glendale vs North Canyon

Glendale Prep Academy vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Globe vs Miami

Goldwater vs Skyline

Greenway vs Deer Valley

Hamilton vs Casteel

Higley vs Mesa

Highland vs Liberty

Holbrook vs Window Rock

Independence vs Thunderbird

Ironwood vs Verrado

Kellis vs Paradise Valley

Kingman vs Monument Valley

Kingman Academy vs Bourgade Catholic

Kofa vs Alhambra

La Joya Community High School vs Copper Canyon

Liberty vs Highland

Lincoln Prep vs Coronado

Madison Highland Prep vs Arizona Lutheran Academy

Marcos de Niza vs McClintock

Maryvale vs Mesquite

McClintock vs Marcos de Niza

Mesa vs Higley

Mesquite vs Maryvale

Miami vs Globe

Millennium vs Agua Fria

Mingus vs Youngker

Mohave vs River Valley

Monument Valley vs Kingman

Moon Valley vs Arcadia

Morenci vs Bisbee

Mountain Pointe vs Mountain Ridge

Mountain Ridge vs Mountain Pointe

Mountain View vs Boulder Creek

Northwest Christian vs Prescott

North vs Flowing Wells

North Canyon vs Glendale

Notre Dame Prep vs Desert Edge

Page vs Tuba City

Paradise Honors vs Poston Butte

Paradise Valley vs Kellis

Parker vs Scottsdale Prep

Payson vs Apache Junction

Peoria vs Sahuaro

Perry vs Brophy College Prep

Phoenix Christian vs Desert Star

Pima vs Willcox

Pinon vs Ganado

Poston Butte vs Paradise Honors

Prescott vs Northwest Christian

Queen Creek vs Cesar Chavez

River Valley vs Mohave

Rio Rico vs Sierra Linda

Round Valley vs St. Johns

Safford vs Winslow

Saguaro vs Salpointe Catholic

Sahuaro vs Peoria

Salpointe Catholic vs Saguaro

San Tan Charter vs Tonopah Valley

San Tan Foothills vs Shadow Mountain

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Glendale Prep Academy

Scottsdale Prep vs Parker

Seton Catholic vs Gilbert Christian

Shadow Mountain vs San Tan Foothills

Shadow Ridge vs Westwood

Show Low vs American Leadership Academy - Mesa North

Sierra Linda vs Rio Rico

Skyline vs Goldwater

Snowflake vs Bradshaw Mountain

St. Johns vs Round Valley

St. Mary's vs Empire

Sunnyslope vs Apollo

Sunnyside vs Campo Verde

Sunrise Mountain vs Canyon View

Tempe vs Flagstaff

Thatcher vs Florence

Thunderbird vs Independence

Tolleson vs West Point

Tonopah Valley vs San Tan Charter

Tuba City vs Page

Valley Lutheran vs Cicero Prep Academy

Valley Vista vs Desert Vista

Verrado vs Ironwood

Vista Grande vs Desert Sunrise

West Point vs Tolleson

Westview vs Estrella Foothills

Westwood vs Shadow Ridge

Wickenburg vs American Leadership Academy - Ironwood

Willcox vs Pima

Williams Field vs Basha

Willow Canyon vs Fairfax

Window Rock vs Holbrook

Winslow vs Safford

Youngker vs Mingus

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are two Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Hopi vs NFL Yet Academy, starts at 2:00 PM. The final game, Greyhills Academy vs Alchesay, starts at 7:00 PM.

Greyhills Academy vs Alchesay

Hopi vs NFL Yet Academy

