High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls on to Week 6 on September 25-26

Brady Twombly

Hamilton defensive back Kacey Allen Jr (9) celebrates after blocking and recovering a punt at the 1-yard-line against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Hamilton defensive back Kacey Allen Jr (9) celebrates after blocking and recovering a punt at the 1-yard-line against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 30 games scheduled between Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are multiple top 10 match ups as No. 4 Pinnacle is hosting No. 3 Liberty, No. 6 Red Mountain is traveling to Brophy College Prep and No. 2 Hamilton vs No. 9 Centennial.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are seven Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 25, 2025. There is one game including ranked teams, O'Connor vs No. 5 Chandler at 7 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin vs Valley Christian

Campo Verde vs Notre Dame Prep

Chandler vs O'Connor

Chinle vs Winslow

Horizon vs McClintock

Mountainside vs Kingman Academy

Odyssey Institute vs Wickenburg

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 83 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Queen Creek vs Basha at 7 p.m.

Agua Fria vs Estrella Foothills

Alchesay vs Tuba City

Alhambra vs Youngker

American Leadership Academy vs Gilbert Christian

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Dobson

Antelope vs Heritage Academy

Apache Junction vs Show Low

Apollo vs Chaparral

Arcadia vs American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Arete Prep vs Lincoln Prep

Arizona College Prep vs Gilbert

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Santa Cruz Valley

Bagdad vs Valley Lutheran

Basha vs Queen Creek

Benson vs Morenci

Bisbee vs Chandler Prep

Boulder Creek vs Cesar Chavez

Bourgade Catholic vs Fountain Hills

Bradshaw Mountain vs Mohave

Brophy College Prep vs Red Mountain

Browne vs Skyline

Buckeye vs La Joya Community High School

Cactus vs Sunnyslope

Cactus Shadows vs Paradise Valley

Camelback vs Canyon View

Camp Verde vs Cortez

Casa Grande vs Central

Casteel vs Mesa

Centennial vs Hamilton

Cesar Chavez vs Boulder Creek

Chandler vs O'Connor

Chandler Prep vs Bisbee

Chaparral vs Apollo

Chino Valley vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Coconino vs Sunrise Mountain

Combs vs Maryvale

Copper Canyon vs Yuma

Corona del Sol vs Perry

Coronado vs NFL Yet Academy

Deer Valley vs Thunderbird

Desert Edge vs Mountain Pointe

Desert Mountain vs Kellis

Desert Ridge vs Williams Field

Desert Star vs Parker

Desert Sunrise vs Tempe

Desert Vista vs Westwood

Dobson vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

Dysart vs Seton Catholic

Eastmark vs Washington

Estrella Foothills vs Agua Fria

Fairfax vs Yuma Catholic

Flagstaff vs Lee Williams

Fountain Hills vs Bourgade Catholic

Ganado vs Monument Valley

Gila Ridge vs St. Mary's

Gilbert vs Arizona College Prep

Gilbert Christian vs American Leadership Academy

Glendale vs Westview

Glendale Prep Academy vs San Pasqual

Globe vs St. Johns

Goldwater vs North

Greenway vs Mesquite

Greyhills Academy vs Many Farms

Hamilton vs Centennial

Heritage Academy vs Antelope

Highland vs Saguaro

Highland Prep West vs Tonopah Valley

Higley vs Mountain View

Holbrook vs Pinon

Hopi vs Valley

Horizon vs McClintock

Independence vs Paradise Honors

Ironwood vs West Point

Kellis vs Desert Mountain

Kingman vs River Valley

Kingman Academy vs Mountainside

Kofa vs Lake Havasu

La Joya Community High School vs Buckeye

Lake Havasu vs Kofa

Lee Williams vs Flagstaff

Liberty vs Pinnacle

Lincoln Prep vs Arete Prep

Many Farms vs Greyhills Academy

Marcos de Niza vs Snowflake

Maryvale vs Combs

McClintock vs Horizon

Mesa vs Casteel

Mesquite vs Greenway

Miami vs Pima

Millennium vs Shadow Ridge

Mingus vs Prescott

Mohave vs Bradshaw Mountain

Monument Valley vs Ganado

Moon Valley vs Northwest Christian

Morenci vs Benson

Mountain Pointe vs Desert Edge

Mountain Ridge vs Valley Vista

Mountain View vs Higley

Mountainside vs Kingman Academy

North vs Goldwater

North Canyon vs Rio Rico

Northwest Christian vs Moon Valley

Notre Dame Prep vs Campo Verde

NFL Yet Academy vs Coronado

O'Connor vs Chandler

Odyssey Institute vs Wickenburg

Page vs Window Rock

Paradise Honors vs Independence

Paradise Valley vs Cactus Shadows

Parker vs Desert Star

Payson vs Round Valley

Peoria vs Poston Butte

Perry vs Corona del Sol

Phoenix Christian vs Trivium Prep

Pima vs Miami

Pinon vs Holbrook

Pinnacle vs Liberty

Poston Butte vs Peoria

Prescott vs Mingus

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs Thatcher

Queen Creek vs Basha

Red Mesa vs San Carlos

Red Mountain vs Brophy College Prep

Rio Rico vs North Canyon

River Valley vs Kingman

Round Valley vs Payson

Safford vs San Tan Foothills

Saguaro vs Highland

San Carlos vs Red Mesa

San Pasqual vs Glendale Prep Academy

San Tan Foothills vs Safford

Santa Cruz Valley vs Arizona Lutheran Academy

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Chino Valley

Scottsdale Prep vs Willcox

Seton Catholic vs Dysart

Shadow Mountain vs Sierra Linda

Shadow Ridge vs Millennium

Show Low vs Apache Junction

Sierra Linda vs Shadow Mountain

Skyline vs Browne

Snowflake vs Marcos de Niza

South Mountain vs Verrado

St. Johns vs Globe

St. Mary's vs Gila Ridge

Sunnyslope vs Cactus

Sunrise Mountain vs Coconino

Tempe vs Desert Sunrise

Thatcher vs Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Thunderbird vs Deer Valley

Tolleson vs Willow Canyon

Tonopah Valley vs Highland Prep West

Trivium Prep vs Phoenix Christian

Tuba City vs Alchesay

Tucson High Magnet School vs Vista Grande

Valley vs Hopi

Valley Lutheran vs Bagdad

Valley Vista vs Mountain Ridge

Verrado vs South Mountain

Vista Grande vs Tucson High Magnet School

Washington vs Eastmark

West Point vs Ironwood

Westview vs Glendale

Westwood vs Desert Vista

Wickenburg vs Odyssey Institute

Williams Field vs Desert Ridge

Willcox vs Scottsdale Prep

Willow Canyon vs Tolleson

Window Rock vs Page

Winslow vs Chinle

Youngker vs Alhambra

Yuma vs Copper Canyon

Yuma Catholic vs Fairfax

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona