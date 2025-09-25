Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 30 games scheduled between Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are multiple top 10 match ups as No. 4 Pinnacle is hosting No. 3 Liberty, No. 6 Red Mountain is traveling to Brophy College Prep and No. 2 Hamilton vs No. 9 Centennial.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are seven Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 25, 2025. There is one game including ranked teams, O'Connor vs No. 5 Chandler at 7 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin vs Valley Christian
Campo Verde vs Notre Dame Prep
Chandler vs O'Connor
Chinle vs Winslow
Horizon vs McClintock
Mountainside vs Kingman Academy
Odyssey Institute vs Wickenburg
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 83 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 26, 2025. There are five games including ranked teams, highlighted by Queen Creek vs Basha at 7 p.m.
Agua Fria vs Estrella Foothills
Alchesay vs Tuba City
Alhambra vs Youngker
American Leadership Academy vs Gilbert Christian
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Dobson
Antelope vs Heritage Academy
Apache Junction vs Show Low
Apollo vs Chaparral
Arcadia vs American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
Arete Prep vs Lincoln Prep
Arizona College Prep vs Gilbert
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Santa Cruz Valley
Bagdad vs Valley Lutheran
Basha vs Queen Creek
Benson vs Morenci
Bisbee vs Chandler Prep
Boulder Creek vs Cesar Chavez
Bourgade Catholic vs Fountain Hills
Bradshaw Mountain vs Mohave
Brophy College Prep vs Red Mountain
Browne vs Skyline
Buckeye vs La Joya Community High School
Cactus vs Sunnyslope
Cactus Shadows vs Paradise Valley
Camelback vs Canyon View
Camp Verde vs Cortez
Casa Grande vs Central
Casteel vs Mesa
Centennial vs Hamilton
Cesar Chavez vs Boulder Creek
Chandler vs O'Connor
Chandler Prep vs Bisbee
Chaparral vs Apollo
Chino Valley vs Scottsdale Christian Academy
Coconino vs Sunrise Mountain
Combs vs Maryvale
Copper Canyon vs Yuma
Corona del Sol vs Perry
Coronado vs NFL Yet Academy
Deer Valley vs Thunderbird
Desert Edge vs Mountain Pointe
Desert Mountain vs Kellis
Desert Ridge vs Williams Field
Desert Star vs Parker
Desert Sunrise vs Tempe
Desert Vista vs Westwood
Dobson vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North
Dysart vs Seton Catholic
Eastmark vs Washington
Estrella Foothills vs Agua Fria
Fairfax vs Yuma Catholic
Flagstaff vs Lee Williams
Fountain Hills vs Bourgade Catholic
Ganado vs Monument Valley
Gila Ridge vs St. Mary's
Gilbert vs Arizona College Prep
Gilbert Christian vs American Leadership Academy
Glendale vs Westview
Glendale Prep Academy vs San Pasqual
Globe vs St. Johns
Goldwater vs North
Greenway vs Mesquite
Greyhills Academy vs Many Farms
Hamilton vs Centennial
Heritage Academy vs Antelope
Highland vs Saguaro
Highland Prep West vs Tonopah Valley
Higley vs Mountain View
Holbrook vs Pinon
Hopi vs Valley
Horizon vs McClintock
Independence vs Paradise Honors
Ironwood vs West Point
Kellis vs Desert Mountain
Kingman vs River Valley
Kingman Academy vs Mountainside
Kofa vs Lake Havasu
La Joya Community High School vs Buckeye
Lake Havasu vs Kofa
Lee Williams vs Flagstaff
Liberty vs Pinnacle
Lincoln Prep vs Arete Prep
Many Farms vs Greyhills Academy
Marcos de Niza vs Snowflake
Maryvale vs Combs
McClintock vs Horizon
Mesa vs Casteel
Mesquite vs Greenway
Miami vs Pima
Millennium vs Shadow Ridge
Mingus vs Prescott
Mohave vs Bradshaw Mountain
Monument Valley vs Ganado
Moon Valley vs Northwest Christian
Morenci vs Benson
Mountain Pointe vs Desert Edge
Mountain Ridge vs Valley Vista
Mountain View vs Higley
Mountainside vs Kingman Academy
North vs Goldwater
North Canyon vs Rio Rico
Northwest Christian vs Moon Valley
Notre Dame Prep vs Campo Verde
NFL Yet Academy vs Coronado
O'Connor vs Chandler
Odyssey Institute vs Wickenburg
Page vs Window Rock
Paradise Honors vs Independence
Paradise Valley vs Cactus Shadows
Parker vs Desert Star
Payson vs Round Valley
Peoria vs Poston Butte
Perry vs Corona del Sol
Phoenix Christian vs Trivium Prep
Pima vs Miami
Pinon vs Holbrook
Pinnacle vs Liberty
Poston Butte vs Peoria
Prescott vs Mingus
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs Thatcher
Queen Creek vs Basha
Red Mesa vs San Carlos
Red Mountain vs Brophy College Prep
Rio Rico vs North Canyon
River Valley vs Kingman
Round Valley vs Payson
Safford vs San Tan Foothills
Saguaro vs Highland
San Carlos vs Red Mesa
San Pasqual vs Glendale Prep Academy
San Tan Foothills vs Safford
Santa Cruz Valley vs Arizona Lutheran Academy
Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Chino Valley
Scottsdale Prep vs Willcox
Seton Catholic vs Dysart
Shadow Mountain vs Sierra Linda
Shadow Ridge vs Millennium
Show Low vs Apache Junction
Sierra Linda vs Shadow Mountain
Skyline vs Browne
Snowflake vs Marcos de Niza
South Mountain vs Verrado
St. Johns vs Globe
St. Mary's vs Gila Ridge
Sunnyslope vs Cactus
Sunrise Mountain vs Coconino
Tempe vs Desert Sunrise
Thatcher vs Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Thunderbird vs Deer Valley
Tolleson vs Willow Canyon
Tonopah Valley vs Highland Prep West
Trivium Prep vs Phoenix Christian
Tuba City vs Alchesay
Tucson High Magnet School vs Vista Grande
Valley vs Hopi
Valley Lutheran vs Bagdad
Valley Vista vs Mountain Ridge
Verrado vs South Mountain
Vista Grande vs Tucson High Magnet School
Washington vs Eastmark
West Point vs Ironwood
Westview vs Glendale
Westwood vs Desert Vista
Wickenburg vs Odyssey Institute
Williams Field vs Desert Ridge
Willcox vs Scottsdale Prep
Willow Canyon vs Tolleson
Window Rock vs Page
Winslow vs Chinle
Youngker vs Alhambra
Yuma vs Copper Canyon
Yuma Catholic vs Fairfax