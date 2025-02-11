Top 10 Arizona high school boys basketball freshman scorers
The regular season is nearing a close for high school teams all around Arizona, with preparations for playoffs expected to start shortly.
Here are the top 10 scoring Arizona freshman through games played on Feb. 8 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. G Dasaan Schaeffer, South Pointe (Phoenix)
In 19 games, Schaeffer is averaging 22.2 points. The 6-foot-1 prospect has scored over 20 points in 14 games, with his best performance being against Eduprize on Jan. 30, when he scored a season-high of 31 in a 65-56 win. Has one game remaining on the regular season schedule.
2. G Jakyi Miles, Mesa
In 23 games, the 6-4 prospect is averaging 19.3 points and has had two straight 20 point games. On Jan. 10 against Westwood, Miles scored a season-high of 33 points in an 80-23 win. Two more regular season games remain for Mesa before the playoffs.
3. G Maurice Carter III, Willow Canyon (Surprise)
In 22 games, the 6-foot, 166-pound guard is averaging 18.7 points, with 20 point games in two out of his last three games. In a Jan. 29 win over Centennial (77-63), he scored 17 points. In a Jan. 3 win over Cienega (84-79), Carter III scored a season high of 33.
4. F/G Irving Arizmendi, School for the Deaf & Blind (Tucson)
In 22 games, Arizmendi is averaging 16.7 points, scoring over 20 points in eight games this season. In a Feb. 2 loss to Phoenix Day School (52-40), Arizmendi had 31 points, tying a season high in point totals.
5. G Grant Mattingly, Central (Phoenix)
The 6-1 prospect is averaging 16.5 points in 17 games, scoring in double figures for three straight games. Scored a season high of 30 points in a Dec. 16 win over Fairfax (78-41). Regular season is over for Central, with playoffs expected to begin soon.
6. Wing Terrance Byrd, Highland Prep (Surprise)
In 23 games, the 6-5, 180 prospect is averaging 15.5 points. Has had five games of scoring over 20 points, with his season high coming in a win over Wickenburg on Dec. 12 (82-35) when he scored 29. Highland plays one more regular season game on Feb. 14 before looking ahead to the playoffs.
7. G Porter Jones, American Leadership Academy (Sierra Vista)
In 16 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 15.4 points, scoring over 20 points in three games. In a Dec. 16 win over Our Lady of Sun Academy (79-72), he scored a season high of 30 points. In a Feb. 3 win over Berean Academy (80-53), Jones scored 23 points in the penultimate regular season game.
8. G Viktor Babic, Gilbert North (Gilbert)
In 23 games, the 6-6 prospect is averaging 13.9 points (15.3 minutes per game), with two 20 point games. He scored 27 in a Jan. 16 win over Eastmark (72-58), a season high, and he scored 21 in a win over Combs on Jan. 24 (85-55). Gilbert North plays one more regular season game, against Combs on Feb. 11, before playoffs begin for them.
9. G Ty Jarius Salazar, Santa Cruz Valley (Eloy)
In 21 games, the 5-6 guard is averaging 14 points, with four 20-point games. Among those was a 25-point-performance in a Dec. 3 win over Andrada Polytechnic (71-27), which was a season high. The regular season is over for Santa Cruz Valley, who now await for playoffs to begin.
10. G Hudson Lander, Lee Williams (Kingman)
The 6-foot guard is averaging 13.9 points in 15 games. Scoring 20 points in three games, his season high was against Kingman Academy in a 78-57 win on Jan. 30, when he scored 27 points.