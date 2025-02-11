High School

Top 10 Arizona high school boys basketball freshman scorers

There are loads of impressive freshmen scorers this season in Arizona, but only South Pointe's Dasaan Schaeffer averages more than 20 points per game

Arizona boys basketball action Trivium Prep vs. Wickenburg 1-7-2025
Arizona boys basketball action Trivium Prep vs. Wickenburg 1-7-2025 / Photo: Vasco Dixon

The regular season is nearing a close for high school teams all around Arizona, with preparations for playoffs expected to start shortly.

Here are the top 10 scoring Arizona freshman through games played on Feb. 8 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps. 

Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.

1. G Dasaan Schaeffer, South Pointe (Phoenix)

In 19 games, Schaeffer is averaging 22.2 points. The 6-foot-1 prospect has scored over 20 points in 14 games, with his best performance being against Eduprize on Jan. 30, when he scored a season-high of 31 in a 65-56 win. Has one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

2. G Jakyi Miles, Mesa

In 23 games, the 6-4 prospect is averaging 19.3 points and has had two straight 20 point games. On Jan. 10 against Westwood, Miles scored a season-high of 33 points in an 80-23 win. Two more regular season games remain for Mesa before the playoffs.

3. G Maurice Carter III, Willow Canyon (Surprise)

In 22 games, the 6-foot, 166-pound guard is averaging 18.7 points, with 20 point games in two out of his last three games. In a Jan. 29 win over Centennial (77-63), he scored 17 points. In a Jan. 3 win over Cienega (84-79), Carter III scored a season high of 33.

4. F/G Irving Arizmendi, School for the Deaf & Blind (Tucson)

In 22 games, Arizmendi is averaging 16.7 points, scoring over 20 points in eight games this season. In a Feb. 2 loss to Phoenix Day School (52-40), Arizmendi had 31 points, tying a season high in point totals.

5. G Grant Mattingly, Central (Phoenix)

The 6-1 prospect is averaging 16.5 points in 17 games, scoring in double figures for three straight games. Scored a season high of 30 points in a Dec. 16 win over Fairfax (78-41). Regular season is over for Central, with playoffs expected to begin soon.

6. Wing Terrance Byrd, Highland Prep (Surprise)

In 23 games, the 6-5, 180 prospect is averaging 15.5 points. Has had five games of scoring over 20 points, with his season high coming in a win over Wickenburg on Dec. 12 (82-35) when he scored 29. Highland plays one more regular season game on Feb. 14 before looking ahead to the playoffs.

7. G Porter Jones, American Leadership Academy (Sierra Vista)

In 16 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 15.4 points, scoring over 20 points in three games. In a Dec. 16 win over Our Lady of Sun Academy (79-72), he scored a season high of 30 points. In a Feb. 3 win over Berean Academy (80-53), Jones scored 23 points in the penultimate regular season game.

8. G Viktor Babic, Gilbert North (Gilbert)

In 23 games, the 6-6 prospect is averaging 13.9 points (15.3 minutes per game), with two 20 point games. He scored 27 in a Jan. 16 win over Eastmark (72-58), a season high, and he scored 21 in a win over Combs on Jan. 24 (85-55). Gilbert North plays one more regular season game, against Combs on Feb. 11, before playoffs begin for them.

9. G Ty Jarius Salazar, Santa Cruz Valley (Eloy)

In 21 games, the 5-6 guard is averaging 14 points, with four 20-point games. Among those was a 25-point-performance in a Dec. 3 win over Andrada Polytechnic (71-27), which was a season high. The regular season is over for Santa Cruz Valley, who now await for playoffs to begin.

10. G Hudson Lander, Lee Williams (Kingman)

The 6-foot guard is averaging 13.9 points in 15 games. Scoring 20 points in three games, his season high was against Kingman Academy in a 78-57 win on Jan. 30, when he scored 27 points.

DYLAN GRAUSZ

A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.

