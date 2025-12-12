High School

Smithson Valley vs. Port Arthur Memorial: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 5A D1 semifinal

Get game updates of the UIL playoff game between the Rangers and the Titans

Jack Butler

Smithson Valley takes the field in the 2024 Class 5A D1 championship against Highland Park.
Smithson Valley takes the field in the 2024 Class 5A D1 championship against Highland Park.

The Smithson Valley Rangers (13-1) play the Port Arthur Memorial Titans (14-0) in the UIL Class 5A Division 1 semifinals on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play Aledo or Lone Star in the championship game on December 19 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Top Players

Smithson Valley

  • Hudson Woods, Sr., EDGE - 3-star signed to SMU
  • Justin Roberts, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to UTEP

Port Arthur Memorial

  • Tank King, Sr., LB - 4-star signed to Texas A&M
  • Amante Martin, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to TCU
  • Keavon Roberts, Sr., WR - 4-star signed to Houston
  • Brock King, Sr., CB - 3-star signed to TCU

Smithson Valley vs. Port Arthur Memorial: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 5A D1 semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

