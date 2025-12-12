Smithson Valley vs. Port Arthur Memorial: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 5A D1 semifinal
The Smithson Valley Rangers (13-1) play the Port Arthur Memorial Titans (14-0) in the UIL Class 5A Division 1 semifinals on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play Aledo or Lone Star in the championship game on December 19 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Top Players
Smithson Valley
- Hudson Woods, Sr., EDGE - 3-star signed to SMU
- Justin Roberts, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to UTEP
Port Arthur Memorial
- Tank King, Sr., LB - 4-star signed to Texas A&M
- Amante Martin, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to TCU
- Keavon Roberts, Sr., WR - 4-star signed to Houston
- Brock King, Sr., CB - 3-star signed to TCU
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
