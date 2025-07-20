Top Arizona high school football defensive linemen, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Arizona high school football will kick off August 22 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Arizona's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Arizona high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Arizona's top defensive linemen to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN ARIZONA
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Luke Franklin, Centennial, Jr.
Franklin had 53 tackles and 11 sacks as a sophomore. This 6-foot-1, 220-pound edge rusher is expected to have a big junior campaign.
2. Keytrin Harris, Compass Prep, Sr.
Harris transferred into Compass Prep after playing his junior year at Narbonne High in Los Angeles. Harris played in six games to help the Gauchos win the LA City Section Open Division title that was later vacated.
Harris is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior lineman committed to Arizona.
3. Fabian Hernandez, Bisbee, Sr.
Hernandez had 135 tackles and 13 sacks from the edge in 2024 while adding 15.5 tackles for loss and 45 hurries, according to MaxPreps.
4. Nathan Jones, Notre Dame Prep, Jr.
Jones had 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles as a sophomore. He also tallied five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 11 games.
5. Jake Jones, Campo Verde, Sr.
Jones had 34 tackles, nine for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior. This Washington State commit is listed at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds.
6. Paz St John, Liberty, Sr.
St John had 46 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior, helping Liberty win the Open Division crown. St John is committed to Boise State.
7. Sinei Tengei, Westwood, Sr.
Tengei is an Arizona State commit that tallied 44 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024. Tengei also holds offers to BYU, Boise State and Nevada.
8. Hayden Utley, Marana, Sr.
Utley had 13 sacks in 2024, which was a top mark for juniors in Arizona. He also tallied 80 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.
9. Corey Webb Jr., Tonopah Valley, Sr.
This long, athletic edge rusher stands 6-foot-5 and plays wide receiver, too. Webb finished his 12-game junior season with 12 receptions for 229 yards and two TDs, while recording 27 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF, and 1 punt block. Webb Jr. is committed to Boise State.
10. Aaron Whitten, Phoenix Christian, So.
Whitten was Arizona's best-performing freshman in 2024 with an impressive 10 sacks, 38 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He also recovered three fumbles.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, July 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
