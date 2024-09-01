25 top middle blockers in Arkansas high school volleyball
Basketball teams have post players who play near the basket and take pride in forcing the opposition to guard them tough to prevent the easy baskets while battling for rebounds and second-chance shots. On defense, they protect the rim and make sure they get the rebound limiting the opposition to one shot down the floor.
Volleyball players have middle blockers, who set up blocks and prevent the opposition from getting the kills down and making sure the ball is heading back to the opposition’s side of the floor.
With volleyball season getting undeway, here is SBLive’s list of the Top 25 middle blockers in the state of Arkansas. Statistics are from the 2023 season and comments are from coaches when they nominated players for SB Live’s all-state team last year. The players are listed in alphabetical order.
Gracie Brown, 6-1 senior, Bryant
Brown had 125 blocks, 46 aces and 256 kills while hitting .308. She earned all-state honors and has committed to Missouri State. “Gracie's blocking gave lots of our opponents fits,” said Bryant head coach Leigh Ann Back. “She can hit from anywhere on the floor, including the back row. She is a well-rounded player.”
Kendall Brown, 5-8 sophomore, Marion
Brown had 250 kills, 50 blocks and 22 digs for the Lady Patriots, earning all-conference honors for a team that won the 5A-East with a 14-0 record. “Kendall provides spunk and fire when she is in the game,” said Marion head coach Lisa Beasley. “We have seen her hits and blocks go off opponents’ heads. Although not the tallest middle, she has an unbelievable vertical and hang time. I have been in the direction of her hits and serves and when she unleashes, you do not want to be on the receiving end. We are excited to see how she continues to improve and elevate her game.”
Kennedy Bullins, 6-1 junior, Marion
Bullins had 371 kills with a .308 hitting percentage. She added 68 blocks, 129 digs and 14 assists while earning all-state, all-state tournament honors and AVCA phenom.. “Kennedy is every coach's dream,” said Marion head coach Lisa Beasley. “She is always going to be one of the most athletic kids on the court if not the best in my opinion. She strives to be a great teammate, works her butt off in practice, in the weight room, and on the court. What you see is what you get 110 percent of the time. Kennedy truly elevates her teammates and makes everyone around her better. She is one of the most coachable, humble, and respectful kids I have ever had the pleasure and honor to coach.”
Malia Burnett, 5-9 senior, Fort Smith Northside
Burnett had 66 kills and 46 blocks for the Lady Grizzlies a year ago.
Ashtyn Burton, 5-10 senior, Prairie Grove
Burton had 45 aces, 164 kills, 78 digs and 47 blocks for the Lady Tigers, who earned all-conference honorable-mention all-state honors.
Bonnie Fagan, 5-9 junior, Valley View
Fagan had 163 kills, 29 aces, 37 assists, 322 digs and led the Blazers with 41 blocks.
Mileigh Harlow, 6-0 senior, Harding Academy
Harlow had 276 kills with a .255 hitting percentage, 25 aces, 186 digs and 73 blocks while earning all-state, all-state tournament honors and was named MVP of the Cavewoman Classic. “Mileigh Harlow did a phenomenal job for us this season. We did a different lineup that allowed her to swing out of the middle and then also play back row and she did a great job. Her presence at the net was felt by everyone we faced, and it really allowed for our defense to dig more balls and stay in system,” said Harding Academy head coach Matthew Francis.
Evie Hendrix, 5-8 senior, Benton
Hendrix had 79 kills and 48 blocks for the Lady Panthers who won the Class 5A state title.
Grace Jennings, 5-11 sophomore, Harrison
Jennings had 91 blocks, 131 kills while hitting .216 for the Lady Goblins and earning all-conference honors. “Grace contributed to a conference championship team and advanced to the semifinals. This group also beat a strong group of girls that we admire in Valley View. Her blocking skills helped us along the way,” said Harrison head coach April Mattix.
Cassidy King, 6-0 senior, Brookland
King had 171 kills while hitting .350 with 27 blocks, 27 digs and 17 aces in helping the Lady Bearcats win the Class 4A state title. She had a season-high 11 kills in victories over Blytheville and Batesville Southside. She had a season-high 5 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Conway and a season-high 4 aces in a 2-1 loss to Hot Springs Lakeside.
Madilyn Lenox, 5-11 junior, Cabot
Lenox had 211 kills while hitting .325 with 58 blocks and 32 digs for the Lady Panthers, who reached the Class 6A semifinals.
Laney Marsh, 5-10 junior, Episcopal Collegiate
Marsh earned all-state and all-state tournament honors for a team that reached the state tournament. She finished the season with 245 kills, 275 digs, 55 aces, 31 blocks and 45 assists.
Kaycee McCumber, 6-2 senior, Farmington
McCumber had 214 kills, 168 blocks and 56 aces while earning all-state and all-state tournament team honors for the Lady Cardinals. “Kaycee is an absolute force at the net and she has one of the best jump serves I have ever seen,” said Farmington head coach Kylie Moad.
Reese Montgomery, 5-10 senior, Mena
Montgomery earned all-state honors for the Lady Bearcats, who reached the 4A quarterfinals. She averaged 19.2 kills and 4.5 blocks per match and earned all-state and all-state tournament honors. She is one of the hardest workers and most passionate players I have coached. “She led us in all offensive categories and was our leader in blocks but also our emotional leader. She is very respected by all the coaches we played against. She also served and played a little back row at times,” said former Mena head coach Brad Lyle.
Summer O’Dell, 5-11 junior, Baptist Prep
O’Dell was an honorable-mention, all-conference selection with 62 blocks, 117 kills and a .231 hitting percentage. She had a season-high 7 kills in a 3-0 victory over Pulaski Academy and in a 3-0 victory over Mayflower. She had 4 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Little Rock Central.
Victoria Otter, 6-2 senior, Bentonville
Otter had 350 kills and 120 blocks while earning all-state honors and committing to Providence. She was named to the Bentonville Early Bird Tournament team. She had one match with 24 kills, two with 20 and two matches with 10 blocks.
Audrey Pender, 6-1 senior, Shiloh Christian
Pender had 343 kills with a .332 hitting percentage. She added 73 blocks, 62 digs and 49 aces while earning all-state and all-state tournament honors. “Audrey had to sit out last season due to the AAA transfer rule from public to private school, and she showed us quickly what we were missing last season with her prowess at the net. She is so smart and consistent, and an emotional leader for our team,” said Shiloh Christian head coach Nathan Bodenstein.
Journey Peppers, 6-4 senior, White Hall
Peppers, who committed to Arkansas before the start of her junior year, finished the season with 84 blocks. She had a .302 hitting percentage and had 35 aces.
Lydia Pitts, senior, Fort Smith Southside
Pitts is a middle blocker but displayed a variety of skills for Lady Mavericks. She led the team in aces with 36, blocks with 99 and assists with 459. She was second on the team in kills with 291 and third in digs with 213 and was an all-around threat said Fort Smith Southside head coach Natalie Throneberry.
Izzy Sategna, 5-9 sophomore, Fayetteville
Sategna stepped in and had 91 blocks and 110 kills for the state-champion Lady Bulldogs. She had 6 blocks in a 3-1 loss to Springdale Har-Ber and in 3-0 victory over Bentonville West.
Evelyn Venters, 6-0 sophomore, Bentonville
Venters had 139 kills and 66 blocks for the Lady Tigers with a season-high of 6 against Rogers.
Kaylee Ward, 6-4 junior middle blocker, Mansfield
Ward had 385 kills, 54 aces, 68 digs and 88 blocks earning earning all-state, all-state
tournament team honors.
Brooklynn Weaver, 6-2 senior middle blocker, Rogers
Weaver had 234 kills and 111 blocks for the Lady Mounties a year ago.
Annika Wilbanks, 5-11 senior, Valley View
Wilbanks led the Blazers with 231 kills, had 59 digs and 27 blocks after missing her sophomore year with a torn labrum.
Izzy Wolf, 5-8 senior, Jonesboro Westside
Wolf had 114 kills and 49 blocks for the Lady Warriors, who reached the Class 4A state tournament.
-- Jeff Halpern | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports