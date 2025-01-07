6-time Arkansas volleyball state champion Nancy Rodriguez steps down as Brookland head coach
One of Arkansas’ all-time best on the volleyball court has decided to step down.
Nancy Rodriguez confirmed with High School on SI on Tuesday that she has resigned at Brookland after a 25-year stint as a head coach, including 23 of those with the Bearcats.
Rodriguez is a six-time state champion at Brookland, winning it all in 2006, 2007 and 2016, plus the past three 4A state titles in what has become one of the state’s most successful dynasties in the history of the sport.
Spending more time with family was the primary reason for the move as Rodriguez has a son who is a freshman. Her daughter, Chloe — a multi-sport athlete at Brookland who was a key piece in the volleyball success — has signed to play volleyball at Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Nancy wanted to have more of an opportunity to watch Chloe play at the next level.
“I just felt like it is time and I kind of knew this whole year that it was going to be my last as the head coach,” Rodriguez said. “I want to have the flexibility to be a mom to my son and also watch Chloe play in college."
The idea of going out following the first three-peat in school history was also enticing, but Rodriguez is not ruling out remaining a part of the team.
“The way I went out is exactly how I would’ve wanted to go out,” Rodriguez added. “I have also told them that I would consider staying on as an assistant coach. I just want to have more flexibility and not be in charge.”
