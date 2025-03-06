Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 2 first round scores, vote for top star
The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball state tournaments continued Wednesday.
Here are some of the top girls performers across all classifications from Day 2 of the first round.
Marin Adams, Farmington
The senior finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, a block and a steal in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview.
Bailey Barton, Beebe
The sophomore finished with 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in Beebe's 57-46 win over Greenwood.
Brooklyn Berry, Riverside
The senior scored a game-high 15 points and connected on four three-pointers in Riverside's 61-23 win over Alpena.
Kendri Broughton, Dumas
The junioe scored 20 points in Dumas' 57-39 win over Perryville.
Claire Citty, Harding Academy
The junior scored 24 points in Harding Academy's 61-40 win over McGehee.
Emilee Coleman, Brookland
The junior scored 17 points in Brookland's 55-44 win over eStem.
JaLyn Constant, East Poinsett County
Constant had 20 points in EPC's 61-42 win over Acorn.
Livi Fosness, Mountain Home
The junior had a huge game in the Bombers' 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian, compiling a double-double with 21 points and a state-record 26 rebounds.
Chandler Gathright, Buffalo Island Central
The sophomore had 19 points in BIC's 55-46 win over Mountainburg.
MaKaelah Green, McGehee
The freshman led the Owls with 16 points in McGhee's 61-40 loss to Harding Academy.
Erianna Gooden, Fort Smith Northside
The senior scored a game-high 12 points in Northside's 55-23 rout of Jonesboro.
Chanity Hall, Acorn
Hall scored a game-high 21 points in Acorn's 61-42 loss to East Poinsett County.
AJ Jackson, Little Rock Christian
Jackson finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in Little Rock Christian's 65-56 loss to Mountain Home.
Atesa Johnson, Lafayette County
The senior had 22 points and made four first-half three-pointers in Lafayette County's 67-29 win over County Line.
Hannah Johnson, Beebe
The senior compiled a double-double, 19 points and 12 rebounds, plus nabbed two steals and dished out an assist in Beebe's 57-46 win over Greenwood.
Easton McCollough, Farmington
The freshman scored 36 points, 34 of them coming in the first half, in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview. She pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, blocked three shots and stole a pass.
Kaycee McCumber, Farmington
The senior compiled a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview.
Brooklyn Mitchell, Mountain Home
The junior finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in Mountain Home's 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian.
Anniston Moore, Bentonville
The sophomore had a game-high 15 points in Bentonville's 57-28 win over Bryant.
Laykin Moore, Mountain Home
The senior finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist in Mountain Home's 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian.
Cecilia Mora, Magazine
Mora scored a game-high 20 points in Magazine's 53-40 loss to Taylor.
Olivia Morrow, Fouke
The junior led the Panthers with 13 points in Fouke's 56-42 win over Pangburn.
Lainey Nutt, Lafayette County
The sophomore scored 15 points and connected on five three-pointers in Lafayette County's 67-29 win over County Line.
Elliot Owen, Mountainburg
The sophomore had a game-high 20 points in Mountainburg's 55-46 loss to Buffalo Island Central.
Kylah Pearcy, Greenwood
The junior finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and six assists in Greenwood's 57-46 loss to Beebe.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior scored 17 points in Brookland's 55-44 win over eStem.
Whitley Rogers, Little Rock Christian
The junior finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists in Little Rock Christian's 65-56 loss to Mountain Home.
Stephana Steen, Dumas
Steen scored 19 points in Dumas' 57-39 win over Perryville.
Emery Wilson, Harding Academy
The junior had 17 points in Harding Academy's 61-40 win over McGehee.
DAY 2 FINAL SCORES
6A
Bentonville 57, Bryant 28
Fort Smith Northside 55, Jonesboro 23
5A
Beebe 57, Greenwood 46
Farmington 79, Parkview 39
Mountain Home 65, Little Rock Christian 56 (OT)
4A
Brookland 55, eStem 44
Clinton 52, Highland 46
Mills 59, Southside (Batesville) 45
3A
Dumas 57, Perryville 39
Harding Academy 61, McGehee 40
Fouke 56, Pangburn 42
2A
Buffalo Island Central 55, Mountainburg 46
East Poinsett County 61, Acorn 42
Riverside 61, Alpena 23
1A
Lafayette County 67, County Line 29
Scranton 38, Kirby 29
Taylor 53, Magazine 40
