High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 2 first round scores, vote for top star

Top performances and final scores from Day 2 of the state basketball tournaments' first round

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Farmington freshman phenom Easton McCollough
Farmington freshman phenom Easton McCollough / Farmington Lady Cardinal Basketball/Facebook

The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball state tournaments continued Wednesday.

Here are some of the top girls performers across all classifications from Day 2 of the first round.

Marin Adams, Farmington

The senior finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, a block and a steal in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview.

Bailey Barton, Beebe

The sophomore finished with 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in Beebe's 57-46 win over Greenwood.

Brooklyn Berry, Riverside

The senior scored a game-high 15 points and connected on four three-pointers in Riverside's 61-23 win over Alpena.

Kendri Broughton, Dumas

The junioe scored 20 points in Dumas' 57-39 win over Perryville.

Claire Citty, Harding Academy

The junior scored 24 points in Harding Academy's 61-40 win over McGehee.

Emilee Coleman, Brookland

The junior scored 17 points in Brookland's 55-44 win over eStem.

JaLyn Constant, East Poinsett County

Constant had 20 points in EPC's 61-42 win over Acorn.

Livi Fosness, Mountain Home

The junior had a huge game in the Bombers' 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian, compiling a double-double with 21 points and a state-record 26 rebounds.

Chandler Gathright, Buffalo Island Central

The sophomore had 19 points in BIC's 55-46 win over Mountainburg.

MaKaelah Green, McGehee

The freshman led the Owls with 16 points in McGhee's 61-40 loss to Harding Academy.

Erianna Gooden, Fort Smith Northside

The senior scored a game-high 12 points in Northside's 55-23 rout of Jonesboro.

Chanity Hall, Acorn

Hall scored a game-high 21 points in Acorn's 61-42 loss to East Poinsett County.

AJ Jackson, Little Rock Christian

Jackson finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in Little Rock Christian's 65-56 loss to Mountain Home.

Atesa Johnson, Lafayette County

The senior had 22 points and made four first-half three-pointers in Lafayette County's 67-29 win over County Line.

Hannah Johnson, Beebe

The senior compiled a double-double, 19 points and 12 rebounds, plus nabbed two steals and dished out an assist in Beebe's 57-46 win over Greenwood.

Easton McCollough, Farmington

The freshman scored 36 points, 34 of them coming in the first half, in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview. She pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, blocked three shots and stole a pass.

Kaycee McCumber, Farmington

The senior compiled a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, in Farmington's 79-39 win over Parkview.

Brooklyn Mitchell, Mountain Home

The junior finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in Mountain Home's 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian.

Anniston Moore, Bentonville

The sophomore had a game-high 15 points in Bentonville's 57-28 win over Bryant.

Laykin Moore, Mountain Home

The senior finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist in Mountain Home's 65-56 win over Little Rock Christian.

Cecilia Mora, Magazine

Mora scored a game-high 20 points in Magazine's 53-40 loss to Taylor.

Olivia Morrow, Fouke

The junior led the Panthers with 13 points in Fouke's 56-42 win over Pangburn.

Lainey Nutt, Lafayette County

The sophomore scored 15 points and connected on five three-pointers in Lafayette County's 67-29 win over County Line.

Elliot Owen, Mountainburg

The sophomore had a game-high 20 points in Mountainburg's 55-46 loss to Buffalo Island Central.

Kylah Pearcy, Greenwood

The junior finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and six assists in Greenwood's 57-46 loss to Beebe.

Evan Polsgrove, Brookland

The senior scored 17 points in Brookland's 55-44 win over eStem.

Whitley Rogers, Little Rock Christian

The junior finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists in Little Rock Christian's 65-56 loss to Mountain Home.

Stephana Steen, Dumas

Steen scored 19 points in Dumas' 57-39 win over Perryville.

Emery Wilson, Harding Academy

The junior had 17 points in Harding Academy's 61-40 win over McGehee.

DAY 2 FINAL SCORES

6A

Bentonville 57, Bryant 28

Fort Smith Northside 55, Jonesboro 23

5A

Beebe 57, Greenwood 46

Farmington 79, Parkview 39

Mountain Home 65, Little Rock Christian 56 (OT)

4A

Brookland 55, eStem 44

Clinton 52, Highland 46

Mills 59, Southside (Batesville) 45

3A

Dumas 57, Perryville 39

Harding Academy 61, McGehee 40

Fouke 56, Pangburn 42

2A

Buffalo Island Central 55, Mountainburg 46

East Poinsett County 61, Acorn 42

Riverside 61, Alpena 23

1A

Lafayette County 67, County Line 29

Scranton 38, Kirby 29

Taylor 53, Magazine 40

Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas