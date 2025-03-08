Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 4 scores, vote for top star
The fourth day of the 2025 Arkansas high school basketball state tournaments took place Friday, which means all of the matchups for Semifinal Saturday are set.
Below are who shined on Day 4, as well as final scores from each classification.
Marin Adams, Farmington
The senior compiled 13 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in Farmington's 77-31 win over Benton.
Erin Akins, Mountain View
The freshman led Mountain View with 18 points and connected on six three-pointers in a 46-35 win over Dumas.
McCartney Asher, Benton
The senior scored 14 of Benton's 31 points in the Panthers' loss to Farmington. She pulled down nine rebounds, nabbed two steals and dished out an assist.
Natalie Babb, Cutter-Morning Star
The sophomore scored 14 points in Cutter's 47-44 win over East Poinsett County.
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Poyen's 55-41 loss to Izard County.
Kendri Broughton, Dumas
The junior led the Bobcats with 13 points in Dumas' 46-35 win over Mountain View.
Brooklyn Burnham, Vilonia
Burnham finished with 21 points, four rebounds, six steals and four assists in Vilonia's 64-58 win over Valley View.
Alli Cater, Quitman
Cater scored a game-high 13 points in Quitman's 72-27 win over Buffalo Island Central.
Claire Citty, Harding Academy
The junior scored 16 points in Harding Academy's 58-49 win over Manila.
Kately Cornett, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The junior scored a game-high 18 points in West Side's 70-39 win over Taylor.
Ashlyn Cossey, West Side
Cossey had 14 points in West Side's 70-39 win over Taylor.
Laney Daniels, Jasper
The junior scored a game-high 18 points in Jasper's 46-36 win over Marked Tree.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in PA's 72-32 win over Arkadelphia.
Lucy Farmer, Manila
The sophomore put up 23 points in Manila's 58-49 loss to Harding Academy.
Livi Fosness, Mountain Home
The junior compiled another double-double, 11 points and 15 rebounds, and had an assist in Mountain Home's 45-39 win over Nettleton.
Allison Gaines, East Poinsett County
The sophomore led the Warriors with 13 points in EPC's 47-44 loss to Cutter-Morning Star.
Erianna Gooden, Fort Smith Northside
The senior scored a game-high 23 points in Northside's 47-35 win over Little Rock Central.
Libby Hood, Cutter-Morning Star
Hood scored 15 points in Cutter's 47-44 win over East Poinsett County.
Charleen Hudson, Springdale
The junior led the Bulldogs with 16 points in Springdale's 58-45 loss to Bentonville.
Journey Jefferson, Earle
The sophomore led the Bulldogs with 20 points in Earle's 61-56 overtime win over Lafayette County.
Aliviah Johnson, Clinton
The junior led Clinton with 16 points in a 75-40 loss to De Queen.
Atesa Johnson, Lafayette County
The senior scored a game-high 24 points in Lafayette County's 61-56 overtime loss to Earle.
Kadee Keaster, Dover
The senior had 19 points in Dover's 68-56 win over Melbourne.
Landri Liggins, De Queen
Liggins scored 16 points in De Queen's 75-40 win over Clinton.
Jessie Lyle, De Queen
The senior scored a game-high 17 points in De Queen's 75-40 win over Clinton.
Jada Maples, Earle
Maples had 14 points in Earle's 61-56 overtime win over Lafayette County.
Easton McCollough, Farmington
The freshman finished with 25 points (connecting on seven three pointers), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in Farmington's 77-31 win over Benton.
Kenzie McCrotty, Dover
The junior scored 19 points in Dover's 68-56 win over Melbourne.
Sidni Middleton, Vilonia
The senior finished with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in Vilonia's 64-58 win over Valley View.
Brooklynn Mitchell, Mountain Home
The junior finished with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Mountain Home's 45-39 win over Nettleton.
Laykin Moore, Mountain Home
The senior had 13 points and six rebounds in Mountain Home's 45-39 win over Nettleton.
Kylea Morgan, Melbourne
The senior led the Bearkatz with 19 points in Melbourne's 68-56 loss to Dover.
Allannah Orsby, Valley View
The senior just missed a double-double, 10 points and nine rebounds, and had three assists, two steals and a block in Valley View's 64-58 loss to Vilonia.
Addie Overturff, West Side
The senior scored 16 points in West Side's 70-39 win over Taylor.
Kinsley Patterson, Nettleton
The sophomore finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in Nettleton's 45-39 loss to Mountain Home.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior scored a game-high 21 points in Brookland's 55-35 loss to Nashville.
Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville
The junior led the Scrpperettes with 19 points in Nashville's 55-35 win over Clinton.
Kallie Skidmore, Izard County
The freshman finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Izard County's 55-41 win over Poyen.
Olivia Spray, Izard County
The junior finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Izard County's 55-41 win over Poyen.
Randi Stewart, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist in PA's 72-32 win over Arkadelphia.
Jensen Thrasher, Bentonville
The freshman led Bentonville with 17 points in the Tigers' 58-45 win over Springdale.
Morgan Uher, Farmington
The senior finished with 14 points, two steals, an assist and a rebound in Farmington's 77-31 win over Benton.
Journi Versie, Marked Tree
The senior scored 16 points in Marked Tree's 46-36 loss to Jasper.
Annika Wilbanks, Valley View
The senior compiled a double-double, 24 points and 14 rebounds, and blocked two shots and nabbed a steal in Valley View's 64-58 loss to Vilonia.
Emery Wilson, Harding Academy
The junior scored 17 points in Harding Academy's 58-49 win over Manila.
Makensie Yancey, Izard County
Yancey logged 14 points, six rebounds and five steals in Izard County's 55-41 win over Poyen.
Logan Young, Dover
The senior scored 18 points in Dover's 68-56 win over Melbourne.
DAY 4 FINAL SCORES
6A
Bentonville 58, Springdale 45
Fort Smith Northside 47, Little Rock Central 35
5A
Farmington 77, Benton 31
Mountain Home 45, Nettleton 39
Vilonia 64, Valley View 58
4A
De Queen 75, Clinton 40
Nashville 55, Brookland 35
Pulaski Academy 72, Arkadelphia 32
3A
Dover 68, Melbourne 56
Harding Academy 58, Manila 49
Mountain View 46, Dumas 35
2A
Cutter-Morning Star 47, East Poinsett County 44
Izard County 55, Poyen 41
Quitman 72, Buffalo Island Central 27
1A
Earle 61, Columbia Christian 65 (OT)
Jasper 46, Marked Tree 36
West Side (Greers Ferry) 70, Taylor 39
