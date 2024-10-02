Arkansas high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 3 of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season has finished, and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The 7A battle continues as the four undefeated teams of Bryant, Pulaski Academy, Conway, and Springdale took care of their opponents last weekend. Out of the four giants, the game to watch out for is when Bryant takes the road to face 3-1 overall Little Rock Christian Academy. Follow along this season as the four-way tie for first heats up.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Arkansas football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports