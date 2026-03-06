St. Anthony’s 2026 Football Schedule Includes Matchups with Out-of-State Opponents, Reigning Champs and More

The St. Anthony’s football team is a few months removed from the 2025 season.

The Friars went 7-5 and made it to the New York Catholic High School AAA semifinals, but lost 42-0 to Iona Prep.

St. Anthony’s will kick off its 2026 season with a Sept. 4 out-of-state away game against Red Bank Catholic. Last season, the Caseys went 11-2 and reached the NJSIAA Non-Public Group B semifinals before falling 50-30 to Paramus Catholic.

The Friars’ home opener is Sept. 11 against St. Peter’s Prep of New Jersey. The Marauders compiled a 8-3 record and reached the NJSIAA Non-Public Group A semifinals before falling 25-21 to eventual champion St. Joseph (Montvale).

St. Anthony’s will hit the road again in week three, as they face Archbishop Stepinac on Sept. 19. The Friars beat the Crusaders, 49-21, last season. Stepinac finished its 2025 campaign with a 6-5 record.

In weeks four and five, the Friars will face back-to-back tough opponents. St. Anthony’s will host Xavier on Sept. 25, the reigning NYCHSFL AA champion. The Knights dethroned reigning champ St. Joseph’s-by-the-Sea with a 28-7 win in the 2025 title game.

On Oct. 2, the Friars will go up against 2025 NYCHSFL and state champion Iona Prep. The Gaels finished their season with an 11-1 record after beating St. Francis (Buffalo) in the New York State Catholic High School championship game.

The final stretch of the Friars’ regular season includes three home games in four weeks.

In week six, St. Anthony’s will welcome Saint Peter’s to town on Oct. 9. The Eagles finished their 2025 season at 6-5 with an appearance in the NYCHSFL AA semifinals.

St. Anthony’s will home in week seven, as they go up against league foe Chaminade on Oct. 23. The Flyers went 7-5 last season.

On Oct. 23, the Friars’ week eight matchup will be on the road against Monsignor Farrell. The Lions, who won 21-20 over the Friars last season, went 9-2 and reached the NYCHSFL AAA championship game against Iona Prep.

St. Anthony’s will cap the regular season at home against Cardinal Hayes. The Friars beat the Cardinals twice in 2025, once in the regular season (42-14) and a second time in the opening round of the playoffs (40-28).

2026 St. Anthony’s Friars Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1: at Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey)

Week 2: vs. St. Peter’s Prep (New Jersey)

Week 3: at Archbishop Stepinac

Week 4: vs. Xavier

Week 5: at Iona Prep

Week 6: vs. Saint Peter’s

Week 7: vs. Chaminade

Week 8: at Monsignor Farrell

Week 9: vs. Cardinal Hayes

