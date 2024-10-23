Arkansas high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Seven weeks of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season have passed, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings featuring the best AAA teams in the state.
Bryant continues to hold the top spot in 7A after a dominant victory over Little Rock Southwest last week.
Shiloh Christian is the top-ranked team in 6A. The Saints defeated Russellville, 46-21, last week.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
CLASS 7A
1. Bryant (7-0)
1.131 pts
2. Conway (7-0)
0.907 pts
3. Pulaski Academy (6-1)
0.899 pts
4. Little Rock Christian Academy (5-2)
0.754 pts
5. Fayetteville (5-2)
0.746 pts
6. Springdale (6-1)
0.678 pts
7. Rogers (5-2)
0.660 pts
8. Bentonville (4-3)
0.578 pts
9. Cabot (2-5)
0.476 pts
10. Northside (2-5)
0.379 pts
CLASS 6A
1. Shiloh Christian (5-2)
0.915 pts
2. Greenwood (7-0)
0.898 pts
3. Mountain Home (6-1)
0.862 pts
4. Marion (6-1)
0.823 pts
5. Benton (6-1)
0.811 pts
6. Catholic (7-0)
0.767 pts
7. Lake Hamilton (5-2)
0.722 pts
8. Russellville (3-4)
0.565 pts
9. Van Buren (3-4)
0.512 pts
10. El Dorado (3-4)
0.490 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Valley View (7-0)
0.970 pts
2. Parkview (6-1)
0.915 pts
3. Morrilton (7-0)
0.873 pts
4. Lakeside (6-1)
0.859 pts
5. Farmington (6-1)
0.834 pts
6. Robinson (6-1)
0.822 pts
7. Nettleton (6-1)
0.748 pts
8. Searcy (6-1)
0.734 pts
9. Wynne (5-2)
0.711 pts
10. Camden Fairview (5-2)
0.692 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Elkins (7-0)
1.033 pts
2. Mena (7-0)
0.919 pts
3. Warren (5-2)
0.836 pts
4. Mills University (7-0)
0.835 pts
5. Dardanelle (6-1)
0.828 pts
6. Clinton (6-1)
0.818 pts
7. Southside (7-0)
0.815 pts
8. Gravette (7-0)
0.814 pts
9. Malvern (7-0)
0.800 pts
10. Gentry (6-1)
0.785 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Mayflower (7-0)
0.956 pts
2. Bismarck (7-0)
0.948 pts
3. Rison (7-0)
0.909 pts
4. Fordyce (7-0)
0.908 pts
5. Osceola (5-1)
0.885 pts
6. Rivercrest (7-0)
0.882 pts
7. Prescott (7-0)
0.870 pts
8. Booneville (7-0)
0.856 pts
9. Newport (5-2)
0.723 pts
10. Mansfield (5-2)
0.694 pts
CLASS 2A
1. Conway Christian (7-0)
0.893 pts
2. Carlisle (7-0)
0.868 pts
3. Des Arc (6-1)
0.789 pts
4. Junction City (5-2)
0.686 pts
5. Mount Ida (5-2)
0.671 pts
6. Bigelow (4-2)
0.636 pts
7. Marked Tree (5-2)
0.621 pts
8. Poyen (5-2)
0.603 pts
9. Mineral Springs (4-3)
0.589 pts
10. Murfreesboro (5-2)
0.570 pts
8-MAN
1. Midland (6-0)
0.841 pts
2. Corning (5-1)
0.825 pts
3. Cedar Ridge (6-1)
0.777 pts
4. Strong (4-0)
0.755 pts
5. South Side (4-1)
0.644 pts
6. Woodlawn (5-2)
0.631 pts
7. Rector (2-1)
0.613 pts
8. Brinkley (3-1)
0.609 pts
9. Subiaco Academy (3-3)
0.544 pts
10. Marshall (3-5)
0.446 pts
