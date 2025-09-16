High School

Arkansas High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025

Check out the latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025

Gray Reid

White Hall vs Morrilton from Sept. 5, 2025
White Hall vs Morrilton from Sept. 5, 2025 / Ted McClenning

Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Bryant.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:

AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Magazine (2-0)

2. Hector (2-0)

3. McCrory (2-0)

4. Hampton (2-0)

5. Des Arc (2-0)

6. Mountainburg (2-0)

7. Carlisle (2-0)

8. Marked Tree (2-1)

9. Earle (2-1)

10. Dierks (2-1)

11. Junction City (2-1)

12. Foreman (2-1)

13. Cross County (2-1)

14. East Poinsett County (1-1)

15. Murfreesboro (1-1)

16. Conway Christian (1-1)

17. Izard County (1-1)

18. Mount Ida (1-1)

19. Bearden (1-1)

20. Spring Hill (1-1)

21. England (1-2)

22. Poyen (1-2)

23. Gurdon (1-2)

24. Hazen (0-2)

25. Mineral Springs (0-2)x

View full Class 2A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Salem (3-0)

2. Smackover (3-0)

3. Mansfield (3-0)

4. Fordyce (3-0)

5. Fouke (3-0)

6. Charleston (2-0)

7. Palestine-Wheatley (3-0)

8. Atkins (3-0)

9. Bismarck (2-1)

10. Melbourne (2-0)

11. Mayflower (3-0)

12. Walnut Ridge (2-1)

13. Magnet Cove (2-1)

14. Newport (2-1)

15. Quitman (1-0)

16. Paris (2-1)

17. Rivercrest (1-1)

18. Lavaca (2-1)

19. Glen Rose (2-1)

20. Cutter-Morning Star (2-1)

21. Prescott (1-1)

22. Barton (2-1)

23. Hackett (1-1)

24. Dumas (1-1)

25. McGehee (1-1)

View full Class 3A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Arkadelphia (3-0)

2. Clinton (3-0)

3. Gosnell (3-0)

4. Dardanelle (3-0)

5. Hamburg (2-0)

6. Stuttgart (3-0)

7. Gentry (3-0)

8. Mena (2-0)

9. Southside (3-0)

10. Fountain Lake (2-1)

11. Berryville (2-0)

12. Pottsville (2-1)

13. Elkins (1-1)

14. Bauxite (2-1)

15. Harmony Grove (1-1)

16. Mills University (2-0)

17. Helena (2-1)

18. Pocahontas (2-1)

19. Ozark (2-1)

20. Warren (2-1)

21. Genoa Central (1-1)

22. Lonoke (1-2)

23. Highland (1-1)

24. Malvern (1-2)

25. Lamar (1-1)

View full Class 4A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Robinson (3-0)

2. Searcy (3-0)

3. Greenbrier (4-0)

4. Paragould (3-0)

5. Morrilton (2-0)

6. Valley View (2-1)

7. Jacksonville (2-1)

8. Hot Springs (2-1)

9. Harrison (1-2)

10. Lakeside (2-1)

11. De Queen (2-1)

12. Parkview (1-1)

13. Beebe (2-1)

14. Farmington (2-1)

15. Harding Academy (1-1)

16. Maumelle (1-2)

17. Magnolia (1-1)

18. Camden Fairview (1-2)

19. Hope (1-1)

20. Vilonia (1-2)

21. Nettleton (1-2)

22. Alma (1-2)

23. Pine Bluff (0-3)

24. Wynne (1-2)

25. Greene County Tech (0-3)

View full Class 5A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Sylvan Hills (3-0)

2. Mountain Home (2-0)

3. Greenwood (3-0)

4. Southside (2-0)

5. Shiloh Christian (1-1)

6. Benton (1-1)

7. Jonesboro (1-2)

8. Catholic (1-0)

9. El Dorado (2-1)

10. Marion (2-1)

11. Siloam Springs (2-1)

12. Lake Hamilton (1-2)

13. Van Buren (1-2)

14. Sheridan (1-2)

15. Russellville (0-2)

16. West Memphis (0-2)

View full Class 6A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Bryant (3-0)

2. Bentonville (3-0)

3. Conway (2-1)

4. Rogers (2-0)

5. Fayetteville (2-0)

6. Little Rock Christian Academy (1-1)

7. Central (1-1)

8. Bentonville West (1-1)

9. Har-Ber (1-2)

10. Pulaski Academy (0-2)

11. Springdale (1-2)

12. Rogers Heritage (0-2)

13. North Little Rock (0-2)

14. Cabot (0-3)

15. Little Rock Southwest (0-2)

16. Northside (0-3)

View full Class 7A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Arkansas