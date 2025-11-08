High School

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 11 of Arkansas High School Football

Gray Reid

Har-Ber vs Rogers from Oct. 31, 2025
Har-Ber vs Rogers from Oct. 31, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

The 2025 Arkansas high school football regular season finished on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the final week.

Arkadelphia 53, Malvern 21

Bald Knob 38, Hall 0

Barton 46, Rison 36

Bauxite 33, Harmony Grove 7

Bearden 50, England 14

Bentonville 48, Bentonville West 31

Berryville 42, Green Forest 15

Benton 38, Marion 21

Bigelow 34, Conway Christian 16

Booneville 49, Lavaca 0

Brookland 37, Harding Academy 34

Bryant 28, Conway 21

Cabot 41, North Little Rock 24

Catholic 50, Sylvan Hills 22

Central 39, Little Rock Southwest 0

Central Arkansas Christian 28, Forrest City 26

Charleston 41, Greenland 6

Clinton 52, Ozark 30

Dardanelle 28, Mena 13

El Dorado 62, Sheridan 23

Elkins 47, Huntsville 0

Farmington 49, Alma 20

Fayetteville 48, Har-Ber 27

Fordyce 21, McGehee 14

Fountain Lake 49, Ashdown 31

Gosnell 60, Westside 7

Gravette 35, Gentry 21

Greenbrier 34, Vilonia 33

Greene County Tech 51, Paragould 21

Greenwood 42, Mountain Home 10

Hackett 38, Cedarville 9

Harrison 28, Pea Ridge 0

Heber Springs 54, Riverview 6

Hector 50, Magazine 22

Hot Springs 23, Lakeside 21

Jonesboro 56, West Memphis 25

Lake Hamilton 61, Russellville 14

Lakeside 29, Palestine-Wheatley 14

Lamar 42, Waldron 14

Little Rock Christian Academy 55, Pulaski Academy 28

Magnolia 80, Hope 6

Magnet Cove 35, Perryville 22

Mansfield 80, West Fork 8

Melbourne 48, Mountain View 21

Mills University 21, Lonoke 14

Mineral Springs 30, Murfreesboro 6

Monticello 58, DeWitt 32

Morrilton 61, Clarksville 6

Nashville 56, Genoa Central 0

Newport 50, Harrisburg 28

Osceola 47, Manila 8

Paris 56, Two Rivers 20

Pottsville 42, Dover 13

Prairie Grove 82, Lincoln 34

Prescott 40, Centerpoint 14

Rector 36, South Side 0

Rivercrest 48, Piggott 8

Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 14

Shiloh Christian 51, Van Buren 7

Southside 37, Siloam Springs 31

Southside 47, Blytheville 14

Springdale 31, Northside 7

Valley View 49, Batesville 35

Walnut Ridge 46, Hoxie 14

Woodlawn 50, Brinkley 18

Wynne 14, Nettleton 12

Yellville-Summit 49, Episcopal 16

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

