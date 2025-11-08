Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football regular season finished on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the final week.
Arkadelphia 53, Malvern 21
Bald Knob 38, Hall 0
Barton 46, Rison 36
Bauxite 33, Harmony Grove 7
Bearden 50, England 14
Bentonville 48, Bentonville West 31
Berryville 42, Green Forest 15
Benton 38, Marion 21
Bigelow 34, Conway Christian 16
Booneville 49, Lavaca 0
Brookland 37, Harding Academy 34
Bryant 28, Conway 21
Cabot 41, North Little Rock 24
Catholic 50, Sylvan Hills 22
Central 39, Little Rock Southwest 0
Central Arkansas Christian 28, Forrest City 26
Charleston 41, Greenland 6
Clinton 52, Ozark 30
Dardanelle 28, Mena 13
El Dorado 62, Sheridan 23
Elkins 47, Huntsville 0
Farmington 49, Alma 20
Fayetteville 48, Har-Ber 27
Fordyce 21, McGehee 14
Fountain Lake 49, Ashdown 31
Gosnell 60, Westside 7
Gravette 35, Gentry 21
Greenbrier 34, Vilonia 33
Greene County Tech 51, Paragould 21
Greenwood 42, Mountain Home 10
Hackett 38, Cedarville 9
Harrison 28, Pea Ridge 0
Heber Springs 54, Riverview 6
Hector 50, Magazine 22
Hot Springs 23, Lakeside 21
Jonesboro 56, West Memphis 25
Lake Hamilton 61, Russellville 14
Lakeside 29, Palestine-Wheatley 14
Lamar 42, Waldron 14
Little Rock Christian Academy 55, Pulaski Academy 28
Magnolia 80, Hope 6
Magnet Cove 35, Perryville 22
Mansfield 80, West Fork 8
Melbourne 48, Mountain View 21
Mills University 21, Lonoke 14
Mineral Springs 30, Murfreesboro 6
Monticello 58, DeWitt 32
Morrilton 61, Clarksville 6
Nashville 56, Genoa Central 0
Newport 50, Harrisburg 28
Osceola 47, Manila 8
Paris 56, Two Rivers 20
Pottsville 42, Dover 13
Prairie Grove 82, Lincoln 34
Prescott 40, Centerpoint 14
Rector 36, South Side 0
Rivercrest 48, Piggott 8
Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 14
Shiloh Christian 51, Van Buren 7
Southside 37, Siloam Springs 31
Southside 47, Blytheville 14
Springdale 31, Northside 7
Valley View 49, Batesville 35
Walnut Ridge 46, Hoxie 14
Woodlawn 50, Brinkley 18
Wynne 14, Nettleton 12
Yellville-Summit 49, Episcopal 16