Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Arkansas High School Football

Gray Reid

Glen Rose vs Bismarck from Sept. 12, 2025
Glen Rose vs Bismarck from Sept. 12, 2025 / Justin Manning

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 3.

Arkadelphia 36, Lake Hamilton 28

Atkins 38, Conway Christian 0

Barton 42, Lee 0

Bauxite 40, Magnolia 22

Beebe 21, Greene County Tech 20

Bentonville 41, Muskogee 7

Benton 24, North Little Rock 7

Berryville 38, Greenland 14

Bishop Kelley 24, Springdale 14

Bismarck 48, Glen Rose 21

Blytheville 22, Nettleton 20

Booneville 35, Paris 7

Bryant 49, Parkview 6

Camden Fairview 26, Pine Bluff 22

Cedarville 51, Westside - Johnson County 20

Charleston 52, Ozark 20

Clinton 42, Huntsville 0

Conway 19, Marion 0

Coweta 44, Northside 20

Cross County 54, Piggott 0

Cutter-Morning Star 3, Mountain Pine 0

D'Arbonne Woods 55, Bearden 24

Dardanelle 28, Nashville 26

De Queen 56, Lafayette County 28

Des Arc 46, Bald Knob 14

Dierks 61, Parkers Chapel 24

Durant 20, Gravette 0

El Dorado 48, Arkansas 14

Fordyce 51, Mineral Springs 0

Fountain Lake 41, Centerpoint 14

Fouke 27, Genoa Central 26

Gentry 21, Hackett 12

Gosnell 63, Osceola 24

Greenbrier 48, Van Buren 34

Greenwood 43, Har-Ber 42

Hamburg 56, Dumas 28

Harding Academy 48, Central Arkansas Christian 27

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 25, Haynesville 0

Hector 41, Yellville-Summit 18

Helena 66, Drew Central 40

Hermitage 44, Blevins 0

Hope 25, Ashdown 19

Hot Springs 40, Alma 7

Jacksonville 28, DeWitt 20

Jonesboro 49, DeSoto Central 34

Lakeside 52, Hall 6

Lavaca 36, Roland 12

Lincoln 47, West Fork 14

Lincoln Christian 41, Shiloh Christian 30

Lonoke 34, Wynne 7

Lufkin 76, Little Rock Southwest 0

Magazine 22, Two Rivers 0

Magnet Cove 68, Poyen 50

Mansfield 30, Lamar 6

Marked Tree 22, Gurdon 0

Maumelle 38, Vilonia 24

Mayflower 3, England 0

McCrory 52, Clarendon 22

McGehee 52, Star City 12

Morrilton 56, White Hall 6

Mount Ida 28, Jessieville 21

Mountainburg 27, Baptist Prep 25

Muldrow 46, Waldron 22

Oak Grove 53, Crossett 21

Palestine-Wheatley 46, Westside 7

Paragould 34, Hoxie 21

Perryville 36, Bigelow 34

Pocahontas 26, Brookland 21

Pottsville 38, Clarksville 14

Prairie Grove 28, Farmington 21

Quitman 64, Izard County 28

Rector 42, Marshall 26

Rivercrest 48, East Poinsett County 46

Robinson 35, Lakeside 16

Rogers 84, Sheridan 40

Ruston 63, Cabot 28

Salem 48, Newport 12

Searcy 19, Harrison 7

Siloam Springs 48, Pea Ridge 7

Smackover 37, Junction City 28

Southside 34, Batesville 10

Southside 35, Central 7

Spring Hill 40, Episcopal 6

Stuttgart 49, Malvern 14

Subiaco Academy 28, Cedar Ridge 0

Sylvan Hills 50, Russellville 0

Trumann 34, Harrisburg 18

Valley View 35, West Memphis 0

Walnut Ridge 58, Earle 40

Warren 42, Watson Chapel 0

West Monroe 31, Pulaski Academy 17

Woodlawn 42, Midland 32

