Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 3.
Arkadelphia 36, Lake Hamilton 28
Atkins 38, Conway Christian 0
Barton 42, Lee 0
Bauxite 40, Magnolia 22
Beebe 21, Greene County Tech 20
Bentonville 41, Muskogee 7
Benton 24, North Little Rock 7
Berryville 38, Greenland 14
Bishop Kelley 24, Springdale 14
Bismarck 48, Glen Rose 21
Blytheville 22, Nettleton 20
Booneville 35, Paris 7
Bryant 49, Parkview 6
Camden Fairview 26, Pine Bluff 22
Cedarville 51, Westside - Johnson County 20
Charleston 52, Ozark 20
Clinton 42, Huntsville 0
Conway 19, Marion 0
Coweta 44, Northside 20
Cross County 54, Piggott 0
Cutter-Morning Star 3, Mountain Pine 0
D'Arbonne Woods 55, Bearden 24
Dardanelle 28, Nashville 26
De Queen 56, Lafayette County 28
Des Arc 46, Bald Knob 14
Dierks 61, Parkers Chapel 24
Durant 20, Gravette 0
El Dorado 48, Arkansas 14
Fordyce 51, Mineral Springs 0
Fountain Lake 41, Centerpoint 14
Fouke 27, Genoa Central 26
Gentry 21, Hackett 12
Gosnell 63, Osceola 24
Greenbrier 48, Van Buren 34
Greenwood 43, Har-Ber 42
Hamburg 56, Dumas 28
Harding Academy 48, Central Arkansas Christian 27
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 25, Haynesville 0
Hector 41, Yellville-Summit 18
Helena 66, Drew Central 40
Hermitage 44, Blevins 0
Hope 25, Ashdown 19
Hot Springs 40, Alma 7
Jacksonville 28, DeWitt 20
Jonesboro 49, DeSoto Central 34
Lakeside 52, Hall 6
Lavaca 36, Roland 12
Lincoln 47, West Fork 14
Lincoln Christian 41, Shiloh Christian 30
Lonoke 34, Wynne 7
Lufkin 76, Little Rock Southwest 0
Magazine 22, Two Rivers 0
Magnet Cove 68, Poyen 50
Mansfield 30, Lamar 6
Marked Tree 22, Gurdon 0
Maumelle 38, Vilonia 24
Mayflower 3, England 0
McCrory 52, Clarendon 22
McGehee 52, Star City 12
Morrilton 56, White Hall 6
Mount Ida 28, Jessieville 21
Mountainburg 27, Baptist Prep 25
Muldrow 46, Waldron 22
Oak Grove 53, Crossett 21
Palestine-Wheatley 46, Westside 7
Paragould 34, Hoxie 21
Perryville 36, Bigelow 34
Pocahontas 26, Brookland 21
Pottsville 38, Clarksville 14
Prairie Grove 28, Farmington 21
Quitman 64, Izard County 28
Rector 42, Marshall 26
Rivercrest 48, East Poinsett County 46
Robinson 35, Lakeside 16
Rogers 84, Sheridan 40
Ruston 63, Cabot 28
Salem 48, Newport 12
Searcy 19, Harrison 7
Siloam Springs 48, Pea Ridge 7
Smackover 37, Junction City 28
Southside 34, Batesville 10
Southside 35, Central 7
Spring Hill 40, Episcopal 6
Stuttgart 49, Malvern 14
Subiaco Academy 28, Cedar Ridge 0
Sylvan Hills 50, Russellville 0
Trumann 34, Harrisburg 18
Valley View 35, West Memphis 0
Walnut Ridge 58, Earle 40
Warren 42, Watson Chapel 0
West Monroe 31, Pulaski Academy 17
Woodlawn 42, Midland 32