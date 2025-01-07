High School

Arkansas high school football head coach tracker — openings, changes in 2024-25 offseason

Check this list throughout the offseason for the latest coaching changes in Arkansas high school football

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Neil Evans will not be coaching Harding Academy in 2025.
Neil Evans will not be coaching Harding Academy in 2025. / Photo by Tommy Land

With the offseason come coaching changes, and High School on SI will be keeping you updated on all of the latest moves in Arkansas high school football.

See below for the current openings, plus the positions that have been filled. 

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach:

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach:

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach:

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach:

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach:

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a journalist and podcast coordinator for SBLive Sports, covering Arkansas.

Home/Arkansas