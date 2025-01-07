Arkansas high school football head coach tracker — openings, changes in 2024-25 offseason
With the offseason come coaching changes, and High School on SI will be keeping you updated on all of the latest moves in Arkansas high school football.
See below for the current openings, plus the positions that have been filled.
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach:
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach:
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach:
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach:
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach:
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach:
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
