Bryant vs. Springdale: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball 6A state championship game
The Bryant Hornets and the Springdale Bulldogs will square off in the Class 6A boys basketball state championship game Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 1:45 p.m.
Pregame
It is only fitting that the state's highest classification features a state championship game with the two most talent-stacked rosters.
Springdale (29-3) returns to Hot Springs for the second time in the past three years and the state final for the fourth time in school history. The Red Dogs fell to Guyer (Texas) in late November, then dropped two of three contests in December and have won 21 consecutive games since, mostly in dominant fashion over 6A-West opponents.
The Red Dogs' deep lineup starts with Arkansas signee Isaiah Sealy (17.7 ppg, 5 rbg, 5.1 apg, 1.6 spg), and Springdale Har-Ber transfer Jaxon Conley (12 ppg, 5 rpg, 5.1 apg, 5.1 apg, 1.6 spg) has been a great addition to go with D.J. Hudson (11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg), Maliq Sosa (9.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1 spg) and Cy Bates (8.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2 apg, 1.8 spg).
Bryant (22-9) advanced to the championship round last March and fell to 6A-Central foe Little Rock Central, but the Hornets returned essentially everyone and had sky-high expectations for 2024-25. A gauntlet of a nonconference schedule, plus not having star senior guard and Arkansas – Little Rock signee Kellen Robinson (26.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5 apg) as he missed more than half of the season, made for some growing pains. The Hornets have not lost since Robinson's return against Jonesboro on Feb. 7, and they have won nine consecutive games overall.
Like Springdale, Bryant has an impressive lineup past its future Division I player that includes Robinson's classmate RJ Newton (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.3 apg), plus juniors Camarion Bead (17.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 apg) and RJ Young (20.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.5 apg).
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App