Dumas running back Kentz Brown receives offer from Arkansas Razorbacks after freshman season
The eastern section of Arkansas is notorious for producing untapped athletic talent, but Kentz Brown has already made his impression as only a freshman.
Brown, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back from Dumas, received an offer from the Razorbacks on the final day of 2024 and was the first in-state offer for the 2028 class.
Along with the Razorbacks, Brown has reported offers from Central Arkansas and Mississippi.
Despite playing in only five games because of injury, Brown had a dominant season for Dumas’ freshman team, rushing for 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns. After his injury healed, Brown, who has sub-4.4 (forty-yard dash) speed, earned some reps during the varsity squad’s playoff run as the Bobcats surprised many and made the 3A quarterfinals.
“He got his feet wet a little bit with us and did some good things,” Dumas coach Antonio Lovelady said. “He is very versatile. He can catch and run, so we use him some as a slot receiver and motion him to the backfield. Just a lot of different things because, especially in high school, you have to utilize that talent.
“You do not get those every day, especially around here. Just watch his highlight film and you'll see he is a man amongst boys.”
Arkansas running backs coach Kolby Smith was impressed with Brown at a camp, and Brown’s maturity for his age also stuck out.
“You can’t help but be impressed,” Lovelady said. “Coach Smith actually gave me a call last week and talked about how Kentz was one of those guys who they wanted to officially offer.
“He comes from a good family. His mom and dad keep him grounded, as well as his older brother.”
Kylin James is the older brother referenced. He was a three-time all-state selection for the Bobcats from 2018-20 and recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following successful stints at Central Arkansas and, most recently, UNLV.
“Kentz is always with his big brother when he is in town,” Lovelady said. “They will call and ask to open the fieldhouse so they can work out. He is just a great role model and always pushes him, which the other kids see and gives them something to shoot for as well.”
Athletes such as James and Brown coming out of the small Desha County town with a population of around 4,000 are only scratching the surface regarding some of the nearby talent that might go unnoticed — not only in the area, but along Arkansas Delta.
“It is great because it shines a light on this area,” Lovelady said. “It shows that there is talent that is oftentimes overlooked. What’s even more impressive (about Kentz) is he is a ‘yes, sir’, ‘no, sir’ type of kid. He’s in class all of the time and not one of those guys you have to worry about making his grades.
“On top of all of that, he is a good football player, so you want to see those types of kids succeed because it builds hope for the ones coming up. It is just a trend that shows you can have success coming from this area.”
