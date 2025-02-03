Farmington guard Easton McCollough voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)
McCollough totaled 53% of the votes
For the second consecutive week, Farmington freshman guard Easton McCollough was voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week, this time for her performances in wins over Mountain Home and Russellville.
McCollough averaged 29.5 points over those two contests, including 36 against Mountain Home with 16 of them coming in the first half. She totaled 53% of the more than 11,700 votes.
McCollough and the Cardinals enter this week 19-1 and ranked No. 2 in the latest Arkansas High School on SI Top 25.
