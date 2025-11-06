Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-7, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Bentonville at No. 20 Bentonville West.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Thursday, November 6.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, November 7.
Roland at Kingston - 6:00 PM
Heavener at Bethel - 6:00 PM
Antlers at Spiro - 6:00 PM
Pocola at Haskell - 7:00 PM
Hartshorne at Panama - 7:00 PM
Mounds at Talihina - 7:00 PM
Central at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Gore at Allen - 7:00 PM
Muldrow at Locust Grove - 7:00 PM
Ada at Sallisaw - 7:00 PM
Paris at Two Rivers - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Dover - 7:00 PM
Siloam Springs at Southside - 7:00 PM
Charleston at Greenland - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Prairie Grove - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Van Buren at Shiloh Christian - 7:00 PM
Lavaca at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Magazine at Hector - 7:00 PM
Cedarville at Hackett - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
Alma at Farmington - 7:00 PM
Harrison at Pea Ridge - 7:00 PM
Gravette at Gentry - 7:00 PM
Broken Bow at Poteau - 7:00 PM
Northside at Springdale - 7:00 PM
Rogers Heritage at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Bentonville at Bentonville West - 7:00 PM
Clarksville at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Ozark - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Mena - 7:00 PM
Mansfield at West Fork - 7:00 PM
Huntsville at Elkins - 7:00 PM
Har-Ber at Fayetteville - 7:00 PM
