Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 35 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 22 Southside at No. 3 Greenwood.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 31.
Prague at Roland - 7:00 PM
Kiefer at Heavener - 7:00 PM
Muldrow at Stigler - 7:00 PM
Panama at Pocola - 7:00 PM
Henryetta at Spiro - 7:00 PM
Talihina at Regent Prep - 7:00 PM
Central at Gore - 7:00 PM
Vian at Morris - 7:00 PM
Berryville at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Siloam Springs - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Har-Ber - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Booneville at Charleston - 7:00 PM
Dover at Waldron - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Christian at Lake Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Mountainburg at Mount Ida - 7:00 PM
Cedarville at Lavaca - 7:00 PM
Mountain Pine at Magazine - 7:00 PM
Hackett at West Fork - 7:00 PM
Mountain Home at Van Buren - 7:00 PM
Prairie Grove at Gentry - 7:00 PM
Elkins at Gravette - 7:00 PM
Alma at Pea Ridge - 7:00 PM
Bigelow at Westside - Johnson County - 7:00 PM
Poteau at Hilldale - 7:00 PM
Glen Rose at Paris - 7:00 PM
Bentonville West at Northside - 7:00 PM
Southside at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Springdale at Bentonville - 7:00 PM
Farmington at Clarksville - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Mena - 7:00 PM
Greenland at Mansfield - 7:00 PM
Huntsville at Green Forest - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage - 7:00 PM
View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.