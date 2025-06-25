K Robinson Returns for Sixth Season at UALR — And He’s Bringing His Brothers
The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball program had a successful 2024-25 season, posting a 19-14 overall record and going 12-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. After finishing the season in fourth place in the OVC, Trojan head coach Darrell Walker is bringing back a great lineup this coming season, including the return of KK Robinson.
Robinson was the leading scorer and starting point guard for the Trojans during the 2023-24 season, but did not play in a game last year due to injury. Now he is back for one last ride in his hometown, and the upcoming campaign has turned into a family affair for the Little Rock native.
A Family of Hoopers
KK Robinson was an elite recruit out of high school, considered by 247Sports as the 7th-best combo guard in the 2020 class. After spending two seasons at Bryant High School, he transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, where he led them to a state championship. After a successful high school career, Robinson chose to commit to the University of Arkansas, joining a talented freshman class in then-head coach Eric Musselman's second season in Fayetteville.
Robinson played in 11 games during his freshman season for the Razorbacks before undergoing season-ending surgery on his foot. During his sophomore season on The Hill, Robinson played in 18 games, averaging 1.9 points per game. After the season concluded, he decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, where he landed at another SEC school, Texas A&M.
A Hometown Hero Finds His Stride
With the Aggies, he played in another 18 games, playing sparingly. Once the 2022-23 season was over, Robinson decided to transfer a second time. This time, however, Robinson opted to drop to the mid-major level and come home, landing at UALR. In his first season in Arkansas' capital, he played and started in 27 games, averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He had finally found success at the collegiate level, and he wanted to repeat that success by utilizing his extra year of eligibility.
Robinson utilized his COVID year, which granted him the ability to play a fifth season of college basketball. However, he would not play in a single game in 2024-25, being forced to sit out due to an injury to his knee. This was a tough blow for UALR, but they still managed to keep Robinson from transferring to a larger school, especially after being named the preseason OVC Player of the Year.
The 2025 Trojans Are Stacked
KK Robinson has one final year of eligibility, thanks to sitting out for an entire year, so now he returns for a sixth year of college basketball, and a third year in Little Rock. He joins a great returning lineup, which includes OVC Defensive Player of the Year Tuongthach Gatkek, OVC 1st-Teamer Jonathan Lawson, Western Kentucky transfer Braxton Bayless, Holmes College transfer (and Little Rock native) Cameron Wallace, Gulf Coast State College transfer Truman Claytor IV, and the #2 recruit in Arkansas, Benton's Terrion Burgess. In addition to these players, the Trojans gained the commitment of Bryant High School's Kellen Robinson and snagged the transfer of Khasen Robinson from Pratt Community College, both brothers of KK.
Meet the Younger Robinsons: Kellen and Khasen
Kellen Robinson was tough to stop during his senior season at Bryant High School, averaging 26.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.6 steals per game after returning from an injury. He did not waste too much time with his commitment to Little Rock, announcing his decision to join the Trojans back in November of 2024.
It was also announced recently by Nick Wenger on Instagram that Khasen Robinson would also be following Kellen to Little Rock. Khasen is two years older than Kellen and younger than KK, entering his redshirt sophomore season of college basketball. This Robinson brother had a different path to Division I basketball compared to his twins.
After graduating from Bryant, Robinson enrolled at Fort Hays Tech I Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Kansas Technical College. He only appeared in one game during his true freshman season, so he transferred to Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas. Robinson found his groove with the Beavers, playing in 14 games, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals. He shot 47.6% from the field, 41% from the 3-point line, and 76.9% from the charity stripe.
A Unique OVC Championship Contender
When looking at this team, it is not hard to believe that the Trojans could be a contender for the Ohio Valley Conference title, but it is hard to believe that a Division I college basketball team has three brothers on the roster. Other schools have two brothers, including UConn (Jayden and Jacob Ross) and Indiana State (Markus and Hunter Harding), but I have not found anything indicating that a college has more than two siblings.
One way or another, UALR will be in a league of its own, and fans are anxious to see this team hit the court.