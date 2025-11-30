Audi Crooks Breaks Iowa State Scoring Record
Audi Crooks just continues to pile up awards, accolades and records.
This time, she broke her own school scoring mark.
Crooks, a former Bishop Garrigan High School standout, scored an Iowa State women’s basketball single-game record 47 points in a 106-95 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
Audi Crooks Drops Single-Game Scoring Record By Dominating The Paint
Crooks went 19 of 25 from the field and buried nine of her 11 free throw attempts in compiling the mark. She also grabbed four rebounds and had two assists on the day in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Cyclones broke a 24-24 tie after the first, taking a three-point lead into the half. They would outscore the Hoosiers by eight the rest of way, handing them their first loss in eight games while improving to 9-0 in the process.
Iowa State, ranked 10th, returns to the court on Sunday, December 7 when they host Northern Illinois ahead of a matchup with in-state rival Iowa on Wednesday, December 10.
Audi Crooks Continues To Add School Records To Her Resume
Crooks, a 6-foot-3 junior for the Cyclones, set Iowa State single-season scoring and made field goals records last year as a sophomore, finishing with 820 points and 329 made field goals from the floor. She became the fastest Iowa State player to reach 1,000 career points, doing so in 49 games, which also made her the third-fastest in Big 12 history to reach the milestone.
She entered the season ranked 14th on the school’s all-time scoring list. As a freshman, Crooks became the first Iowa State player to be named a freshman All-American, was the school’s first freshman to be named first team all-Big 12 and broke the freshman scoring record with 635 points.
At Bishop Garrigan, Crooks led the Golden Bears to back-to-back Class 1A Iowa high school state championships, was a four-time selection to the all-tournament team, a four-time all-stater and won two Class 1A Iowa high school state track and field championships in the shot put.