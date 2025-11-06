Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-7, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 10 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Bryant at No. 6 Conway.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are 21 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, November 6.
Horatio at Bismarck - 7:00 PM
Carlisle at Hazen - 7:00 PM
Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Mountain Pine - 7:00 PM
Searcy at Beebe - 7:00 PM
Cutter-Morning Star at Jessieville - 7:00 PM
Maumelle at Robinson - 7:00 PM
Poyen at Clarendon - 7:00 PM
Warren at Crossett - 7:00 PM
Watson Chapel at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Pine Bluff at White Hall - 7:00 PM
Quitman at Salem - 7:00 PM
Camden Fairview at Parkview - 7:00 PM
Smackover at Fouke - 7:00 PM
Parkers Chapel at Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) - 7:00 PM
Stuttgart at Hamburg - 7:00 PM
Atkins at Mayflower - 7:00 PM
Star City at Helena - 7:00 PM
Dierks at Gurdon - 7:00 PM
Drew Central at Dumas - 7:00 PM
McCrory at Des Arc - 7:00 PM
View all Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, November 7.
Paris at Two Rivers - 7:00 PM
Conway Christian at Bigelow - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Dover - 7:00 PM
Perryville at Magnet Cove - 7:00 PM
Heber Springs at Riverview - 7:00 PM
Marion at Benton - 7:00 PM
Bryant at Conway - 7:00 PM
Mountain View at Melbourne - 7:00 PM
Central at Little Rock Southwest - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove at Bauxite - 7:00 PM
Monticello at DeWitt - 7:00 PM
Mills University at Lonoke - 7:00 PM
Genoa Central at Nashville - 7:00 PM
Centerpoint at Prescott - 7:00 PM
Malvern at Arkadelphia - 7:00 PM
Sylvan Hills at Catholic - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Forrest City at Central Arkansas Christian - 7:00 PM
England at Bearden - 7:00 PM
Lake Hamilton at Russellville - 7:00 PM
Batesville at Valley View - 7:00 PM
Magazine at Hector - 7:00 PM
Harding Academy at Brookland - 7:00 PM
Vilonia at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Baptist Prep at Hampton - 7:00 PM
McGehee at Fordyce - 7:00 PM
North Little Rock at Cabot - 7:00 PM
Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Yellville-Summit at Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Harrisburg at Newport - 7:00 PM
Hall at Bald Knob - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Hot Springs - 7:00 PM
El Dorado at Sheridan - 7:00 PM
Rison at Barton - 7:00 PM
Danville at Glen Rose - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Palestine-Wheatley - 7:00 PM
Blytheville at Southside - 7:00 PM
Clarksville at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Ozark - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Mena - 7:00 PM
View all Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.