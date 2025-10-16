High School

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Little Rock area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Thursday, October 16

Gray Reid

Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025
Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025 / Justin Manning

There are 64 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 18 Benton at No. 20 El Dorado.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 63 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, October 17.

Mountain View (2-4) at Episcopal (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Hope (1-5) at Lakeside (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Hector (6-0) at Mount Ida (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bauxite (3-3) at Malvern (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Two Rivers (1-5) at Cutter-Morning Star (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamburg (5-1) at Crossett (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Helena (3-3) at DeWitt (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Poyen (3-3) at Carlisle (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mills University (5-1) at Riverview (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Baptist Prep (2-4) at Hazen (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Conway (5-1) at Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Searcy (6-0) at Pine Bluff (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Conway Christian (3-3) at Mountain Pine (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Murfreesboro (4-2) at Lafayette County (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Heber Springs (3-3) at Hall (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Hot Springs (5-1) at Magnolia (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Robinson (6-0) at Beebe (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Jessieville (1-5) at Paris (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Little Rock Southwest (0-6) at Bryant (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pottsville (4-2) at Ozark (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Harding Academy (3-3) at Paragould (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Vilonia (3-3) at Farmington (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Clarendon (0-6) at England (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Smackover (5-1) at Horatio (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Dardanelle (6-0) at Lamar (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Southside (6-0) at Highland (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Arkadelphia (5-1) at Harmony Grove (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Jacksonville (2-4) at Maumelle (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Manila (0-6) at Newport (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

White Hall (0-6) at Watson Chapel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Central Arkansas Christian (2-4) at Lonoke (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Camden Fairview (3-3) at De Queen (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Fouke (3-3) at Centerpoint (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenwood (6-0) at Lake Hamilton (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Prescott (5-1) at Parkers Chapel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Ashdown (1-5) at Nashville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Bigelow (2-4) at Mountainburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Wynne (2-4) at Batesville (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenbrier (6-0) at Alma (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Morrilton (5-1) at Harrison (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (1-5) at Bismarck (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Cabot (1-5) at Pulaski Academy (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hampton (6-0) at Bearden (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Little Rock Christian Academy (4-2) at North Little Rock (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Rison (2-3) at Drew Central (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Melbourne (3-3) at Atkins (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Stuttgart (6-0) at Monticello (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Quitman (6-0) at Mayflower (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Marked Tree (3-3) at McCrory (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Forrest City (2-4) at Bald Knob (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

West Memphis (0-6) at Sylvan Hills (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sheridan (2-4) at Catholic (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Benton (4-2) at El Dorado (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Barton (2-4) at McGehee (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Perryville (1-5) at Glen Rose (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Star City (0-6) at Warren (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Fordyce (6-0) at Lakeside (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Dover (0-6) at Clinton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mena (4-2) at Waldron (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Mineral Springs (1-5) at Gurdon (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Palestine-Wheatley (4-2) at Dumas (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Izard County (1-5) at Des Arc (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Danville (2-4) at Magnet Cove (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

