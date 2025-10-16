Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 18 Benton at No. 20 El Dorado.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 63 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, October 17.
Mountain View (2-4) at Episcopal (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Hope (1-5) at Lakeside (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Hector (6-0) at Mount Ida (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bauxite (3-3) at Malvern (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Two Rivers (1-5) at Cutter-Morning Star (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamburg (5-1) at Crossett (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Helena (3-3) at DeWitt (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Poyen (3-3) at Carlisle (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mills University (5-1) at Riverview (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Baptist Prep (2-4) at Hazen (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Conway (5-1) at Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Searcy (6-0) at Pine Bluff (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Conway Christian (3-3) at Mountain Pine (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Murfreesboro (4-2) at Lafayette County (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Heber Springs (3-3) at Hall (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Hot Springs (5-1) at Magnolia (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Robinson (6-0) at Beebe (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Jessieville (1-5) at Paris (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Little Rock Southwest (0-6) at Bryant (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pottsville (4-2) at Ozark (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Harding Academy (3-3) at Paragould (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Vilonia (3-3) at Farmington (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Clarendon (0-6) at England (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Smackover (5-1) at Horatio (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Dardanelle (6-0) at Lamar (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Southside (6-0) at Highland (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Arkadelphia (5-1) at Harmony Grove (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Jacksonville (2-4) at Maumelle (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Manila (0-6) at Newport (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
White Hall (0-6) at Watson Chapel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Central Arkansas Christian (2-4) at Lonoke (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Camden Fairview (3-3) at De Queen (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Fouke (3-3) at Centerpoint (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenwood (6-0) at Lake Hamilton (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Prescott (5-1) at Parkers Chapel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Ashdown (1-5) at Nashville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Bigelow (2-4) at Mountainburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Wynne (2-4) at Batesville (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenbrier (6-0) at Alma (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Morrilton (5-1) at Harrison (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (1-5) at Bismarck (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Cabot (1-5) at Pulaski Academy (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hampton (6-0) at Bearden (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Little Rock Christian Academy (4-2) at North Little Rock (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Rison (2-3) at Drew Central (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Melbourne (3-3) at Atkins (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Stuttgart (6-0) at Monticello (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Quitman (6-0) at Mayflower (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Marked Tree (3-3) at McCrory (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Forrest City (2-4) at Bald Knob (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
West Memphis (0-6) at Sylvan Hills (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sheridan (2-4) at Catholic (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Benton (4-2) at El Dorado (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Barton (2-4) at McGehee (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Perryville (1-5) at Glen Rose (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Star City (0-6) at Warren (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Fordyce (6-0) at Lakeside (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Dover (0-6) at Clinton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mena (4-2) at Waldron (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Mineral Springs (1-5) at Gurdon (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Palestine-Wheatley (4-2) at Dumas (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Izard County (1-5) at Des Arc (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Danville (2-4) at Magnet Cove (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
