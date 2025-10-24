Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 11 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Searcy at No. 5 Robinson.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
Bismarck at Prescott - 7:00 PM
DeWitt at Crossett - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Southside - 7:00 PM
Magnolia at Parkview - 7:00 PM
Paris at Magnet Cove - 7:00 PM
Morrilton at Farmington - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Bigelow - 7:00 PM
McGehee at Palestine-Wheatley - 7:00 PM
Perryville at Two Rivers - 7:00 PM
Junction City at Murfreesboro - 7:00 PM
Gosnell at Southside - 7:00 PM
Riverview at Forrest City - 7:00 PM
Poyen at Baptist Prep - 7:00 PM
Catholic at Benton - 7:00 PM
Searcy at Robinson - 7:00 PM
Hall at Mills University - 7:00 PM
Arkansas at Hot Springs - 7:00 PM
Danville at Jessieville - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Ozark - 7:00 PM
Nettleton at Harding Academy - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove at Nashville - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Clarendon - 7:00 PM
Monticello at Helena - 7:00 PM
Lonoke at Heber Springs - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Pottsville - 7:00 PM
Genoa Central at Bauxite - 7:00 PM
Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff - 7:00 PM
Ashdown at Arkadelphia - 7:00 PM
Beebe at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Maumelle at White Hall - 7:00 PM
Bryant at Cabot - 7:00 PM
Bearden at Carlisle - 7:00 PM
Camden Fairview at Hope - 7:00 PM
Parkers Chapel at Smackover - 7:00 PM
Malvern at Fountain Lake - 7:00 PM
Conway Christian at Magazine - 7:00 PM
Batesville at Brookland - 7:00 PM
Lake Hamilton at Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
Harrison at Vilonia - 7:00 PM
Pulaski Academy at Conway - 7:00 PM
Centerpoint at Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) - 7:00 PM
England at Hampton - 7:00 PM
Pea Ridge at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Central at North Little Rock - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Christian Academy at Little Rock Southwest - 7:00 PM
Newport at Walnut Ridge - 7:00 PM
Melbourne at Yellville-Summit - 7:00 PM
Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro - 7:00 PM
Westside - Johnson County at Hector - 7:00 PM
Atkins at Quitman - 7:00 PM
Warren at Stuttgart - 7:00 PM
Episcopal at Mayflower - 7:00 PM
McCrory at Earle - 7:00 PM
Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at De Queen - 7:00 PM
Marion at Sheridan - 7:00 PM
Drew Central at Barton - 7:00 PM
Cutter-Morning Star at Glen Rose - 7:00 PM
Star City at Hamburg - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Rison - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Mena at Dover - 7:00 PM
Spring Hill at Gurdon - 7:00 PM
Dumas at Fordyce - 7:00 PM
Des Arc at Cross County - 7:00 PM
