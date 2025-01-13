Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
J.J. Andrews, Little Rock Christian
The 6-7 junior scored 29 points in a 60-55 loss to Bryant.
Jamarie Anthony, Marianna Lee Academy
Anthony scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 59-44 victory over Barton.
Andre Barnes, North Little Rock
The 5-10 senior guard scored 27 points with 21 in the second half in a 59-47 victory over Little Rock Central.
Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge
The 6-6 sophomore scored 27 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks in a 75-43 victory over Gosnell.
Duke Bowman, Shiloh Christian
The 6-4 junior scored 28 points with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 59-42 victory over Prairie Grove.
Kaden Hartley, Bay
The 6-1 senior scored 25 points with five rebounds and two steals in a 73-61 victory over Tuckermann in the semifinals of the George Kell Classic.
Peyton Hicks, Genoa Central
The 5-11 junior scored 25 points with 15 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 56-41 victory over Bismarck
Riley Pruitt, Midland
The 6-1 junior scored 41 points with 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks in a 63-51 victory over Augusta.
Carter Wilkerson, Hermitage
The 6-7 senior topped the 1,000-career point mark by scoring 32 points in a 73-64 victory over Emerson.
Jordan Wise, Sylvan Hills
The 6-3 junior scored 24 points with seven rebounds in a 67-60 victory over Little Rock Parkview.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App