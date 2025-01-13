High School

Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)?

Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers

Jeff Halpern

Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. 

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

J.J. Andrews, Little Rock Christian

The 6-7 junior scored 29 points in a 60-55 loss to Bryant.

Jamarie Anthony, Marianna Lee Academy

Anthony scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 59-44 victory over Barton.

Andre Barnes, North Little Rock

The 5-10 senior guard scored 27 points with 21 in the second half in a 59-47 victory over Little Rock Central.

Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge

The 6-6 sophomore scored 27 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks in a 75-43 victory over Gosnell.

Duke Bowman, Shiloh Christian

The 6-4 junior scored 28 points with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 59-42 victory over Prairie Grove.

Kaden Hartley, Bay

The 6-1 senior scored 25 points with five rebounds and two steals in a 73-61 victory over Tuckermann in the semifinals of the George Kell Classic.

Peyton Hicks, Genoa Central

The 5-11 junior scored 25 points with 15 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 56-41 victory over Bismarck

Riley Pruitt, Midland

The 6-1 junior scored 41 points with 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks in a 63-51 victory over Augusta.

Carter Wilkerson, Hermitage

The 6-7 senior topped the 1,000-career point mark by scoring 32 points in a 73-64 victory over Emerson.

Jordan Wise, Sylvan Hills

The 6-3 junior scored 24 points with seven rebounds in a 67-60 victory over Little Rock Parkview.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jeff Halpern
JEFF HALPERN

Jeff Halpern has more than 20 years of professional experience in the journalism field, having started with the Guthrie Daily Leader in Oklahoma in 1994. A 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, he’s worked for newspapers in Bentonville, Springdale, Benton, Hot Springs and Little Rock. He has covered high school, college and professional sports and has won seven awards. He’s also worked for The Natural State Sports Network and assisted with Hooten’s Arkansas Football magazine.

Home/Arkansas