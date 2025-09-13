Shooting at Arkansas high school football game sends parent to hospital, game called at halftime
A high school football game at North Little Rock High School was abruptly halted Friday night after a parent was shot in the stands, forcing the stadium to be cleared at halftime.
The North Little Rock School District said the shooting occurred outside the bleachers. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and police reported additional minor injuries.
“Law enforcement is on site, and we are working closely with authorities as they investigate the incident,” the district said in a statement. “All students and staff are safe, and we are providing support to those affected.”
Investigators are working to determine who fired the shot, and no suspects have been identified. Spectators were escorted from the stadium while officers secured the area, and the game was suspended indefinitely as authorities evaluated the scene.
Earlier in the evening, the Benton Panthers jumped to an early lead. Quarterback Drew Davis connected on a touchdown pass for a 7-0 advantage, and kicker Gabe Wilbur followed with a 37-yard field goal to make it 10-0. Davis then found Gunner Deaton on a 9-yard strike before the end of the opening quarter, giving Benton a 17-0 lead after Wilbur’s extra point.
North Little Rock finally got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. Dayvian Withers scored on a 13-yard run, and Treyvon MacKintrush added the PAT to cut Benton’s lead to 17-7. But Benton answered quickly as Davis threw his third touchdown pass of the half - an 11-yard connection with Jon Curtis Barger - and Wilbur’s extra point extended the lead to 24-7.
Moments after that score, chaos erupted in the stands with the shooting incident. Officials immediately suspended play and began evacuating spectators to ensure the safety of students, staff, and fans.
With the game unable to continue, North Little Rock ultimately forfeited, giving Benton the victory. Benton School District later confirmed that all of its players, coaches, and staff were safe and accounted for, with buses arranged to take them home.
The shooting has left the community on edge as authorities continue to investigate. Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward, and the school district said support services are available for students, families, and attendees affected by the events of Friday night.