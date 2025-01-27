High School

Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)?

Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. 

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

J.J. Andrews, Little Rock Christian

The 6-7 junior scored 42 points and had 12 rebounds in a 80-63 victory over Maumelle. He scored 28 points in a 75-48 victory over Beebe.

Xavier Cox, DeWitt

The 6-1 sophomore topped the 1,000 career points mark with 27 points in a 69-56 loss to Drew Central.

Hayden Foster, Hackett

The 6-4 senior scored 39 points with 12 rebounds and two assists in a 57-42 victory over Johnson County Westside.

Kaden Hartley, Bay

The 6-1 senior scored 27 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 82-58 victory over Rector.

J.C. Jones, Pottsville

The 6-1 junior scored 20 points with eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in a 59-55 victory over Ozark. He had 32 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a victory over Waldron.

Cade Rolland, Pangburn

The senior scored 25 points with 14 rebounds in a 60-52 victory over Rose Bud.

Raylen Spratt, Dumas

The 5-11 senior scored 35 points with three rebounds and three steals in a 69-61 victory over DeWitt.

Donovan Villarreal, Russellville

The 5-10 senior scored 36 points with 12 rebounds in a 72-63 victory over Greenwood.

Lane Webster, Brookland

The 6-6 junior had 34 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a 70-46 victory over Gosnell.

R.J. Young, Bryant

The 6-5 junior scored 24 points with five rebounds and three steals in a 59-53 loss to Jonesboro. He scored 14 points with five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 71-33 victory over Cabot.

JEFF HALPERN

Jeff Halpern has more than 20 years of professional experience in the journalism field, having started with the Guthrie Daily Leader in Oklahoma in 1994. A 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, he’s worked for newspapers in Bentonville, Springdale, Benton, Hot Springs and Little Rock. He has covered high school, college and professional sports and has won seven awards. He’s also worked for The Natural State Sports Network and assisted with Hooten’s Arkansas Football magazine.

