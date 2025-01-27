Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
J.J. Andrews, Little Rock Christian
The 6-7 junior scored 42 points and had 12 rebounds in a 80-63 victory over Maumelle. He scored 28 points in a 75-48 victory over Beebe.
Xavier Cox, DeWitt
The 6-1 sophomore topped the 1,000 career points mark with 27 points in a 69-56 loss to Drew Central.
Hayden Foster, Hackett
The 6-4 senior scored 39 points with 12 rebounds and two assists in a 57-42 victory over Johnson County Westside.
Kaden Hartley, Bay
The 6-1 senior scored 27 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 82-58 victory over Rector.
J.C. Jones, Pottsville
The 6-1 junior scored 20 points with eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in a 59-55 victory over Ozark. He had 32 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a victory over Waldron.
Cade Rolland, Pangburn
The senior scored 25 points with 14 rebounds in a 60-52 victory over Rose Bud.
Raylen Spratt, Dumas
The 5-11 senior scored 35 points with three rebounds and three steals in a 69-61 victory over DeWitt.
Donovan Villarreal, Russellville
The 5-10 senior scored 36 points with 12 rebounds in a 72-63 victory over Greenwood.
Lane Webster, Brookland
The 6-6 junior had 34 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a 70-46 victory over Gosnell.
R.J. Young, Bryant
The 6-5 junior scored 24 points with five rebounds and three steals in a 59-53 loss to Jonesboro. He scored 14 points with five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 71-33 victory over Cabot.
