High School On SI Arkansas High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Bryant and Greenwood come in ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the first high school football poll for Arkansas in 2025

Bryant enters the 2025 Arkansas football season as the team to beat, with the No. 1 ranking in our Preseason Top 25.
It is almost one month until the start of the 2025 high school football season in Arkansas, which means it is time to unveil the preseason top 25 high school football rankings for The Natural State.

The two teams that start the season ranked one and two are household names in Bryant and Greenwood who appear to be the two most talented teams in the state on paper. Meanwhile, Cabot and Bentonville West had disappointing seasons from a win and loss standpoint, but they are expecting big seasons this year. Little Rock Christian Academy, who had a rocky end to the 2024 season, rounds out the top 25.

Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a brief breakdown for each team:

1. Bryant

Last season: 13-0; No. 1 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Hornets appear to be the best team on paper once again in Arkansas as they boast four of the top 10 in-state recruits according to 247 Sports.

2. Greenwood

Last season: 13-0; No. 2 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Kane Archer - Greenwood football
Greenwood's Kane Archer is chased out of the pocket by a Pulaski Academy defender while looking for a receiver during the 5A West Conference game on Oct. 28 at Smith Robinson Stadium. Greenwood Pul Acad Fb 102822 04 / George \"Clay\" Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bulldogs return one of the Kane Archer who was top quarterbacks in the country statistically in 2024. He passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 57 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

3. Bentonville

Last season: 9-4; No. 4 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Bentonville caught fire last fall, after an 0-3 start, and made it all the way to the Class 7A state championship game.
The Tigers started the season 0-3 last year before reeling off nine straight wins before falling short versus Bryant in the 7A state championship game. They open the season at Union (OK) on August 29.

4. Litte Rock Parkview

Last season: 13-1; No. 3 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Parkview was dominant throughout most the 2024 season and enters 2025 looking for a fourth consecutive Class 5 state title.
With their only loss coming to Bryant last season, Parkview blitzed through the rest of the schedule en route to their third straight state championship. They will be looking to make it four straight this season in 5A football.

5. Conway

Last season: 10-2; No. 5 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Conway
Trey Harris ran for more than 100 yards Friday night in Conway's win over Bentonville. / Photo by Ted McClenning

After falling short versus Bentonville by a score of 36-34 in the 7A state semifinals, the Wampus Cats are out to prove that they are the best team in the state this season. They open the season versus Jonesboro before traveling to take on Bentonville in week 2.

6. Fayetteville

Last season: 8-3; No. 21 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Fayetteville football - Arkansas high school football
The Bulldogs are the pride of Fayetteville during Friday Night Lights. / Justin Manning

While the Razorbacks grab the attention of everyone in town on Saturday afternoons, the Bulldogs steal the spotlight on Friday nights, and rightfully so. They begin their quest for the 7A state championship on August 29 when they host Cabot.

7. Pulaski Academy

Last season: 10-3; No. 6 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Bruins seemingly reload every year, and they have the talent to win the 7A state championship this season.

8. Shiloh Christian

Last season: 9-4; No. 7 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Saints return the majority of its offensive production as they should be eying double-digit wins this season.

9. Benton

Last season: 10-2; No. 9 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

After making it to the 6A state semifinals, the Panthers are expecting a deep run again with Drew Davis returning at quarterback. Davis accounted for over 3,000 total yards with 40 total touchdowns.

10. Mills University Studies

Last season: 12-1; No. 12 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Comets return one of the top offensive playmakers in the state in Elijah Moody. He passed for over 2,000 yards and ran for over 1,800 yards with 44 total touchdowns.

11. Rogers

Last season: 8-4; No. 22 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Their October slate of games could make or break their season as they play Fayetteville, Bentonville West, Springdale and Bentonville in consecutive weeks.

12. Lakeside

Last season: 10-3; No. 14 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Wally Wolcott returns as the signal caller for one final ride with the Rams. Last season he passed for over 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns.

13. Lake Hamilton

Last season: 8-4; No. 23 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Wolves have positioned themselves as legitimate contenders in 6A this season after a successful 8-4 campaign last season.

14. Cabot

Last season: 5-7

After a disappointing season last year, the Panthers are optimistic heading into 2025. They start their season on the road at Fayetteville before hosting Bentonville West.

15. Farmington

Last season: 12-2; No. 11 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

Parkview left a sour taste in their mouth after trouncing them 61-21 in the 5A state championship. The Cardinals are hoping they do not let that game beat them twice as they are looking to get off to a flying start versus Har-Ber.

16. Camden Fairview

Last season: 8-4

The Cardinals might have one of the hardest stretches of games to open the season as they travel to Arkadelphia to start the season, host El Dorado one week later, and finish September with a trip to Lakeside.

17. Robinson

Last season: 10-2; No. 20 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

After being eliminated by Lakeside in the 5A quarterfinals, the Senators are poised to make another deep run this season. They come out of the gates running as they host Pulaski Academy on August 29.

18. Arkadelphia

Last season: 12-2; No. 8 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Badgers return Bryston McCoy at quarterback who passed for over 3,000 yards with 50 total touchdowns in 2024.

19. Springdale

Last season: 7-4

After suffering a one-point defeat to Cabot in the 7A playoffs, the Bulldogs are looking to make a deeper run this season. They begin their season at Central on August 29.

20. Greenbrier

Last season: 8-3

The Panthers return one of the top running backs in the state in Enoch Assan who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024.

21. Valley View

Last season: 12-1; No. 13 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

While they lose their top passer and rusher from last season, the Blazers should still be in the hunt for the 5A state championship yet again after being eliminated by Parkview in the semifinals.

22. Marion

Last season: 7-4

The Patriots were riding high and were one of the hottest teams in the state by starting the season 7-1 before losing their final three games of the season. They start their 2025 season versus Wynne on August 29.

23. El Dorado

Last season: 7-5

The Wildcats won four out of their final five games including a 38-31 win over Russellville in the playoffs. They begin this season when they travel to take on Little Rock Christian Academy.

24. Bentonville West

Last season: 4-8; No. 25 in the Final 2025 Arkansas High School on SI Football State Rankings

The Wolverines did have a sour season last year, but they return John Thompson who passed for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for over 400 yards and 12 touchdowns. They finished 2024 winning four out of their last six games.

25. Little Rock Christian Academy

Last season: 6-5

Through the first eight games of the season last year, the Warriors were sitting pretty at 6-2. However, they lost their final three games of the season all by double digits. The hope for the program is that those three losses did not carry over into the off-season as they look to bounce back in 2025.

