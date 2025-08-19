Cody Bellinger Was A Problem At the 2007 Little League World Series
Watch this video to see how Cody Bellinger was cooking during the 2007 Little League World Series.
It's been 18 years since Yankee Center Fielder Cody Bellinger took the main stage at the 2007 Little League World Series. Bellinger told Reporter Joe Trezza back in 2017 when asked about his time with his team in Chandler, Arizona, "It was probably the most fun I had playing baseball." Bellinger also told Trezza when asked about the experience that, "playing in front of 28,000-30,000 fans as an 11- or 12-year old is pretty spectacular."
The Son of Major Leaguer Clay Bellinger, Cody Created His Own Path
Cody Bellinger was used to big crowds from watching his Father Clay Bellinger play in the leagues, but being a kid getting to create your own path and legacy had to of made him feel like a kid in a candy store. Watch the video below to see little Cody Bellinger in action.
