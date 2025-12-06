High School

Iowa High School Baseball Prospect Commits

Lincoln Norris from Knoxville commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Lincoln Norris committed to the Iowa baseball team.
One of the top Iowa high school baseball players in the Class of 2027 has made his college decision official.

Knoxville High School junior Lincoln Norris announced his commitment to the University of Iowa to continue his baseball career.

On social media, Norris posted, “Go Hawks!! 100% committed,” with a picture of himself in a Hawkeye baseball uniform.

Lincoln Norris Hit Over .400 This Past Summer

As a sophomore this past summer, Norris hit ..441 with four home runs, 16 doubles, 19 RBI and 28 runs scored. He also stole 11 bases and had a .952 fielding percentage with just five errors on 104 chances.

On the mound, Norris went 4-2 with 39 strikeouts in 32-plus innings, recording a 1.52 earned run average over five starts and 10 games played.

Knoxville reached the second round of the Class 4A Iowa high school baseball substate tournament, falling to Saydel. 

Knoxville Star Had Breakout Freshman Campaign

Norris also had a strong freshman campaign, batting .340 with six doubles, three triples and 22 RBI, scoring 26 runs. He posted a 7-2 record on the mound with 70 strikeouts and a 1.47 earned run average in 52-plus innings pitched.

Iowa is the lone state to play summer baseball, meaning Norris will have two more seasons to compete on the high school baseball diamond.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

