Iowa High School Baseball Prospect Commits
One of the top Iowa high school baseball players in the Class of 2027 has made his college decision official.
Knoxville High School junior Lincoln Norris announced his commitment to the University of Iowa to continue his baseball career.
On social media, Norris posted, “Go Hawks!! 100% committed,” with a picture of himself in a Hawkeye baseball uniform.
Lincoln Norris Hit Over .400 This Past Summer
As a sophomore this past summer, Norris hit ..441 with four home runs, 16 doubles, 19 RBI and 28 runs scored. He also stole 11 bases and had a .952 fielding percentage with just five errors on 104 chances.
On the mound, Norris went 4-2 with 39 strikeouts in 32-plus innings, recording a 1.52 earned run average over five starts and 10 games played.
Knoxville reached the second round of the Class 4A Iowa high school baseball substate tournament, falling to Saydel.
Knoxville Star Had Breakout Freshman Campaign
Norris also had a strong freshman campaign, batting .340 with six doubles, three triples and 22 RBI, scoring 26 runs. He posted a 7-2 record on the mound with 70 strikeouts and a 1.47 earned run average in 52-plus innings pitched.
Iowa is the lone state to play summer baseball, meaning Norris will have two more seasons to compete on the high school baseball diamond.