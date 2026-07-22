Perfect Game Announces 2026 DICK'S All-American Classic Rosters Featuring Nation's Top High School Baseball Stars

Sixty of the nation's top high school baseball prospects are headed to Philadelphia.

Perfect Game on Wednesday announced the Team East and Team West rosters for the 2026 DICK'S All-American Classic, which will be played Aug. 16 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. The annual showcase features 60 of the country's premier high school players and serves as Perfect Game's signature summer event.

National Talent on Display

California leads all states with 12 selections, while Florida and Texas each placed seven players on the rosters. Georgia and Tennessee contributed five selections apiece, followed by Louisiana with four. Overall, players were selected from 20 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The rosters feature 19 infielders, 17 pitchers, 15 outfielders and nine catchers, with several athletes expected to contribute as two-way players.

Among the selections is Jersey City, New Jersey, outfielder Finnian O'Loughlin, giving the Philadelphia region a hometown connection for this year's event.

Family Ties to the Professional Ranks

Several players also arrive with recognizable professional sports pedigrees.

Team East's Frank Thomas III, a first baseman/outfielder from Sarasota, Florida, is the son of Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, one of the greatest hitters in Chicago White Sox history. Team West includes right-handed pitcher Striker Pence, nephew of former Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, and outfielder Drake Hawpe, whose father, Brad Hawpe, was a National League All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. Team East infielder Chase Fuller is the son of former NFL defensive back Corey Fuller, who played 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

A Showcase of Future Professionals

The All-American Classic has long served as a preview of future professional baseball stars.

Earlier this month, 59 former Perfect Game All-Americans were selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, including 16 first-round picks and six of the first eight players chosen.

This year's event marks Perfect Game's first showcase at Citizens Bank Park and the first time the All-American Classic has been played on the East Coast since 2005.

The weekend begins with the PG All-Star Game on Aug. 14, followed by the Home Run Challenge on Aug. 15 before the All-American Classic concludes the festivities with a 1:35 p.m. ET first pitch on Aug. 16.

Supporting A Greater Cause

Beyond showcasing elite talent, the event also serves as a fundraiser for pediatric healthcare. This year's players will support Nemours Children's Hospital, with participants scheduled to visit the hospital before the festivities begin.

Admission to the DICK'S All-American Classic is free, and the game will also be streamed live on Perfect Game's PGTV platform.

2026 DICK'S All-American Classic Rosters

EAST ROSTER

0 Mac Morris - IF - Taylors, SC

1 Kinon Bastian - OF - Winter Garden, FL

2 Cole Cheatham - RHP - Liberty, IN

3 Juan Diaz - IF - Hialeah, FL

4 Dariel Carrion - C - San Juan, PR

5 Caden Dawson - OF - Marietta, GA

6 Chubb Jones Jr. - IF/RHP - Douglasville, GA

7 Max Hemenway - IF - Puyallup, WA

8 Deuce Jenkins - OF - Brandon, MS

9 Connor Salerno - LHP - Indian Trail, NC

10 Jordin Griffin - OF - Lake Charles, LA

11 Malachi Butler - IF Powder Springs, GA

12 Chase Fuller - IF Tallahassee, FL

14 Liam Dougherty - RHP Hendersonville, TN

15 Kade Luker - LHP - Ruston, LA

16 Blake Lundy - C - Ooltewah, TN

17 Banks Addison - IF - Germantown, TN

18 Greyson Parker - RHP - Mandeville, LA

20 Isaac Vidal - RHP - Miami, FL 21

21 Brennan Neal - RHP - Columbus, GA

22 Luke Gladchuk - OF - Aledo, TX

23 Christian Gomez - OF - Haymarket, VA

24 Brue Milner - C - Tallassee, AL

25 Samir Mohammed - RHP - Trinity, FL

29 Caden Borcherding - C - Acworth, GA

30 Devlan Daniel - OF/RHP - Cincinnati, OH

32 Kyler Meccage - OF/LHP - Bradenton, FL

35 Frank Thomas III - 1B - Sarasota, FL

42 Jacsen Tucker - IF - Oswego, IL

52 Finnian O'Loughlin - OF - Jersey City, NJ

WEST ROSTER

1 Drake Hawpe - OF - Argyle, TX

2 George Ferguson - RHP - Abilene, TX

3 Jose Partida - LHP - San Diego, CA

4 Lukas Waite - RHP - San Diego, CA

5 Isaiah Snavely - IF - Fort Wayne, IN

6 Sullivan Reed - IF - Meridian, MS

7 Joe Mendazona Jr. - C - Monmouth, OR

8 Striker Pence - RHP/1B - Corona, CA

9 Andrew Carlson - RHP - Valencia, CA

10 Carter Hadnot - IF - Rialto, CA

11 Lubin Rincon - IF - Pearland, TX

12 Koa Romero - IF/RHP - Des Allemands, LA

13 Jordan Ayala - RHP - La Habra, CA

4 Quinn Fitzpatrick - RHP - Houston, TX

15 Stephen Bobo - OF - Shelbyville, TN

16 Jake Turner - OF/LHP - Las Vegas, NV

17 Grant Sperandio - RHP - Houston, TX

18 Dylan Seward - IF - Eastvale, CA

21 Sebastian Castillo - IF - Justin, TX

22 Jack Leeper - OF - Menlo Park, CA

23 Brogan Witcher - C/RHP - Bakersfield, CA

24 William Weber - C - Fairview, TN

25 Broder Katke - C - Bloomfield Hills, MI

27 Jalen Jacob - 1B - Maple, ON

29 Cooper Goff - OF - Herriman, UT

31 Sushi Wilson - OF - Chicago, IL

34 Brady Cunningham - IF - Mokena, IL

40 Ethan Gustus - RHP - Roseville, CA

41 Parker Leoff - IF - Redondo Beach, CA

50 Gavin Williams - C/OF - Bakersfield, CA