The 2026 MLB Draft was held in Philadelphia, and more than 100 high school baseball players had their names called in the two-day event over the weekend.

High School On SI provided live updates of the first two rounds, which can be found here.

Below are the major league teams that chose high school standouts in Rounds 3 through 20:

Third Round

78. Washington Nationals: Luke Williams, SS, Franklin Regional (PA)

79. Minnesota Twins: Ethan Wachsmann, P, Grandview (CO)

84. Atlanta Braves: Jensen Hirschkorn, P, Kingsburg (CA)

85. Tampa Bay Rays: Gavin Giese, P, Dana Hills (CA)

89. Texas Rangers: Brody Bumila, P, Bishop Feehan (MA)

93. Houston Astros: Keon Johnson, SS, First Presbyterian (GA)

96. Boston Red Sox: Jace Mataczynski, SS, Hudson HS (WI)

Fourth Round

106. Nationals: Cooper Harris, P, Flower Mound (TX)

108. Pittsburgh Pirates: Andruw Giles, OF, Basic HS (NV)

110. Baltimore Orioles: Kevin Roberts Jr., OF, Jackson Prep (MS)

112. Braves: Cole Dennis, P, Bishop Snyder (FL)

113. Rays: Collin Bland, OF, Houston HS (TN)

115. Miami Marlins: Wessley Roberson, OF, Glynn Academy (GA)

119. Kansas City Royals: Dominic Battista, OF, Oswego East (IL)

125. Detroit Tigers: Dominic Pellegrin, SS, Holy Cross HS (LA)

130. Milwaukee Brewers: Julian Garcia, P, St. John Bosco (CA)

131. Toronto Blue Jays: Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers HS (TN)

Compensation Picks

133. Astros: Beau Peterson, IF, Mill Valley (KS)

Fifth Round

136. Chicago White Sox: Tyler Putnam, P, Battle HS (MO)

154. Cincinnati Reds: Dylan Bowen, SS, Hanover Central (IN)

159. Chicago Cubs: Dylan Blomker, P, La Cueva (NM)

Sixth Round

166. White Sox: Alex Weingartner, OF, St. Augustine Prep (NJ)

173. Braves: Tyson Grulkowski, P, Muskego (WI)

189. New York Yankees: Andrew Gonzalez, 3B, Americas HS (TX)

Seventh Round

202. Braves: Jack Brenner, C, Fond du Lac (WI)

203. Rays: AJ Rice, P, Pickens County HS (GA)

213. Cleveland Guardians: Savion Sims, P, Prestonwood Christian (TX)

221. Brewers: Grant Hill, P, Chelsea HS (AL)

Eighth Round

230. Orioles: Will Plunkett, SS, Mamaroneck (NY)

233. Rays: Griffin Long, P, Sonoraville (GA)

246. Tigers: Robert Omidi, 3B, St. Martin HS (ON)

251. Brewers: Kellan Tom, 1B, Corona del Sol (AZ)

Ninth Round

263. Rays: Tai Jones, OF, Jackson Academy (MS)

265. Marlins: Nic Tolbert, 3B, Oktaha HS (OK)

274. Red Sox: Martin Shelar, OF, Marist School (GA)

Tenth Round

304. Red Sox: Kaleb LaFavor, P, Bishop Heelan HS (IA)

Eleventh Round

314. Colorado Rockies: Gavin Swartz, P, Normal Community HS (IL)

315. White Sox: Kyle Casteel, P, Butler HS (PA)

318. Pirates: Spencer Evans, P, TNXL Academy (FL)

322. Braves: Ryne Barker, 3B, Casteel HS (AZ)

323. Rays: Logan Georges, P, Clovis (CA)

326. Arizona Diamondbacks: Cody Boshell, 1B, Bishop Snyder HS (FL)

327. Rangers: Jordan Hawkins, OF, Carl Albert HS (OK)

336. Tigers: Will Adams, 1B, Hoover (AL)

Twelfth Round

349. Los Angeles Angels: Jacob Sammis, P, Glynn Academy (GA)

350. Orioles: Leo Marrero, C, Hardee (FL)

355. Marlins: Bane Barker, P, Sandalwood (FL)

358. San Francisco Giants: Josiah Kemp, OF, Choctaw (OK)

364. Red Sox: Jacob Webster, SS, Oak Hills (CA)

Thirteenth Round

374. Rockies: Juriel Collazo, OF, Christian Military Academy (PR)

382. Braves: Cole Dorland, P, Walnut Grove (BC)

383. Rays: Steven Gonzalez, P, Mater Academy (FL)

390. New York Mets: Jacob Madrid, C, Notre Dame HS (CA)

391. Astros: Jack Beck, SS, Columbia Central (TN)

397. Cubs: Emanuel Hernandez, C, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (PR)

398. New York Yankees: Lee Garris, OF, Maury HS (VA)

401. Brewers: Carson Hart, OF, Mankato East (MN)

Fourteenth Round

408. Pirates: Damarcus Rideout-Carter, P, Heart Lake (ON)

411. Athletics: Caden Sivrich, P, Norwin (PA)

419. Royals: Banks Wickersham, C, Fort Dorchester (SC)

429. Philadelphia Phillies: Patrick Clemmey, P, Avon Old Farms (CT)

431. Brewers: Daunte Bell II, P, Millikan (CA)

Fifteenth Round

436. Nationals: Francisco Rivero, C, Canyon del Oro (AZ)

439. Angels: Cameron Jackson, SS, Georgia Premier HS (GA)

447. Rangers: Landon Brewer, P, Minden (LA)

451. Astros: James Tronstein, SS, Harvard-Westlake (CA)

452. Reds: David Hinojosa, P, Poly Prep (NY)

456. Tigers: Dustin Dunwoody, P, Royal HS (CA)

458. Yankees: William Cutshall, SS, Seneca HS (SC)

461. Brewers: Keaton Maiorana, P, Mountain Vista (CO)

463. Los Angeles Dodgers: Aemed Nasser, OF, Central Pointe Christian Academy (VEN)

Sixteenth Round

466. Nationals: Anthony Murphy, OF, Corona (CA)

470. Orioles: Brayden Fry, SS, Cranford (NJ)

483. Guardians: Sebastian Rolon, P, Central Pointe Christian Academy (VEN)

491. Brewers: Bradyn Havard, P, George County HS (MS)

Seventeenth Round

496. Nationals: Isaiah Galason, SS, Houston County HS (GA)

506. Diamondbacks: Rylan Alaniz, SS, Trinity (TX)

515. San Diego Padres: Denton Lord, P, South Walton (FL)

516. Tigers: Jack Byers, P, Artesia (NM)

521. Brewers: Chance Ruby, SS, Wilmot Union (WI)

Eighteenth Round

524. Rockies: Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)

528. Pirates: Malachi Washington, OF, Parkview (GA)

530. Orioles: Gunnar Garrison, P, Eaton (CO)

540. Mets: Marcus Ward, P, King's Ridge Christian School (GA)

542. Reds: Matt Ponatoski, P, Moeller (OH)

544. Red Sox: Ethan Offing, OF, Dutch Fork (SC)

550. Seattle Mariners: Dominic Santarelli, OF, St. Joseph Catholic Academy (WI)

551. Brewers: Brady Smith, P, East Carter County (MO)

553. Dodgers: Max Irving, SS, Montverde Academy (FL)

Nineteenth Round

560. Orioles: Victor Salazar, OF, Paetow (VEN)

561. Athletics: Jake Escalante, P, Soquel (CA)

567. Rangers: Selden Kolkebeck, P, Northern Valley Regional (NJ)

569. Royals: Hudson DeVaughan, P, Mooresville (IN)

574. Red Sox: Luis Calderon, P, El Shaddai Christian (PR)

579. Phillies: Braeden Lipoff, C, Gloucester Catholic (NJ)

582. Blue Jays: Cole Travers, SS, St. John Neumann (FL)

Twentieth Round

584. Rockies: Dimitri Williams Jr., OF, Bishop O’Dowd (CA)

590. Orioles: Ross Davis, P, Rusk (TX)

593. Rays: Ivan Sabater, P, West Broward (FL)

595. Marlins: Joey Lawson, C, Bishop Verot (FL)

605. Padres: Ezekiel Zion, OF, Campo Verde (AZ)

606. Tigers: Will Zielinski, P, Vauxhall (AB)

612. Blue Jays: Eddie Rosado Jr., OF, Holy Ghost Prep School (PA)