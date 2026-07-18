High School On SI 2026 Oregon All-State Baseball Team: Grady Saunders Named Player of the Year

As Oregon's annual Moratorium Week signals the start of a new high school sports year, it's also an opportunity to celebrate the stars who defined the 2026 baseball season, as High School On SI reveals its 2026 All-State Baseball Team.

The first, second and third teams honor standout players from every classification, highlighted by Thurston senior Grady Saunders as Player of the Year and Tillamook's Travis Moncrief as Coach of the Year.

Selections are based on season performance, postseason success, statistical production and overall impact.

Player of the Year

Grady Saunders, P/IF, sr., Thurston

The Oregon State signee and MaxPreps player of the year led the Colts to the 5A state title game, hitting .531 (1.483 OPS) with 15 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring 23 runs, walking 17 times and striking out just six times in 121 plate appearances. On the mound, he went 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA over 59.1 innings, striking out 84 and walking 20.

Coach of the Year

Travis Moncrief, Tillamook

Moncrief took over the Cheesemakers on April 3 upon the abrupt resignation of sixth-year coach Matt Strang and kept the season from going off the rails, going 17-7 over the final two months and leading Tillamook to its first appearance in a state final, where it fell to Marist Catholic 4-3 in the 4A title game.

First Team

Pitchers

Jack Frishman, jr., West Linn

The Three Rivers League pitcher of the year earned the win in the 6A state final, scattering six hits over seven innings and allowing just one run before the Lions exploded in the top of the eighth inning. It capped a season during which he went 12-0 with a save over 81.1 innings, striking out 67 and walking 18 while posting a 1.38 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and .187 batting average against.

JT Girod, jr., Central

The Mid-Willamette Conference pitcher of the year missed bats all year for the 5A state champions, striking out 112 and walking just nine over 72.1 innings while going 8-1 in 13 starts with a 0.87 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. The University of Oregon commit also hit .453 (1.247 OPS) with nine doubles, three home runs, 29 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Zach Hankins, sr., Taft

The University of Oregon signee dominated the Class 3A ranks this season, going 11-1 with a 0.39 ERA over 71 innings. He allowed just 21 hits (all singles) and struck out 158 while walking just 21. Hankins also hit .400 with a 1.176 OPS, 11 doubles, three home runs, 25 RBIs, 35 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

Cade King, jr., Clackamas

The Mount Hood Conference pitcher of the year was the ace of a loaded Cavaliers staff, finishing 7-1 in 12 starts with a 1.76 ERA over 47.2 innings, striking out 82 and walking 22 while holding opposing batters to a .138 average.

Catchers

Nolan Foglio, sr., Clackamas

The Lower Columbia College recruit masterfully handled the Cavaliers staff while putting up big numbers at the plate, hitting .382 (1.005 OPS) with 11 doubles, 26 RBIs, 15 walks and just 12 strikeouts in 118 plate appearances. He also made six relief appearances, earning two wins and two saves over 11.1 innings with a 1.85 ERA.

Teagan Scott, sr., South Salem

The Gatorade Player of the Year was the state’s top-rated draft prospect (despite going undrafted). He signed with Oregon State prior to a senior season that saw him hit .558 (1.897 OPS) with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 30 walks while striking out just seven times. He also stole 22 bases.

First baseman

Brody Panuke, sr., Kennedy

The first-team 2A/1A all-state selection helped lead the Trojans to their third state championship in the past five seasons, hitting .402 (.541 OBP) with six doubles, a home run and 32 RBIs, scoring 40 runs and stealing 15 bases. He also went 9-2 on the mound with a 1.31 ERA, striking out 90 and walking 31 over 53 innings.

Infielders

Gianni Lombardi, sr., Marist Catholic

The 4A player of the year led the Spartans to their first state championship, dominating on the mound — 11-1 in 14 appearances with a 1.71 ERA in 65.1 innings, 97 strikeouts and a .132 batting average against — and at the plate, hitting .500 (1.443 OPS) with 14 doubles, four home runs, 37 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 24 walks and just 12 strikeouts in 120 plate appearances.

Jace Litten, sr., Churchill

Litten is a natural outfielder who’ll play at Bushnell University next year but moved to shortstop for the Lancers this spring due to team needs, where he was a first-team 5A all-state selection, hitting .517 (1.615 OPS) with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 30 RBIs while scoring 22 runs and stealing 11 bases.

Jake Rolling, sr., Jesuit

The Gonzaga University commit won Metro League player of the year honors for the 6A semifinalists after hitting .483 (1.367 OPS) with eight doubles, six home runs and 38 RBIs, scoring 30 runs and stealing 12 bases. In 106 plate appearances, he struck out just seven times while drawing 11 walks, and he also had a .915 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Jaden Tragesser, sr., Lakeridge

The Three Rivers League player of the year is headed to the College of San Mateo next year after hitting .402 this spring (1.272 OPS) with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 RBIs, scoring 36 runs and stealing 20 bases for the Pacers.

Outfielders

Chase Austin, jr., Beaverton

Austin was the Metro League pitcher of the year and a first-team 6A all-state selection in the outfield, where the Oregon State commit hit .517 (1.332 OPS) with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 27 RBIs while scoring 36 runs and stealing 21 bases.

Colin Harrington, sr., Pendleton/Nixyaawii

The first-team 4A all-state selection helped lead the Buckaroos to a share of the Greater Oregon League title and a berth in the state quarterfinals, hitting .484 (1.326 OPS) with seven doubles, six homers, 33 RBIs, 43 runs scored and 11 stolen bases, drawing 10 walks and striking out just eight times in 107 plate appearances. He also was 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA in 47.1 innings on the mound.

Cade Petterson, jr., North Medford

The Southwest Conference player of the year hit .444 (1.257 OPS) during conference play with five doubles while also going 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 38 innings, helping the Black Tornado reach the second round of the 6A playoffs.

Utility

Joe Mendazona, jr., Central

After missing half the season due to knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus suffered during football season, the TCU commit returned and in 16 games hit .578 (1.925 OPS) with eight homers, 25 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 16 walks and just one strikeout while stealing eight bases. On the mound, he didn’t allow an earned run in 24.1 innings over six appearances, capping his year with a no-hitter in the 5A state final.

Second Team

Pitchers

Andrew Guthrie, jr., Summit

Trenton Hertzog, sr., Tualatin

Tyson Smith, sr., Country Christian/North Clackamas Christian

Jinki Tomita, sr., Grant

Catchers

Dexter Olsen, jr., Scappoose

Julian Vina, jr., Jesuit

First baseman

Jaxon Detzler, sr., Sheldon

Infielders

Roy Bannister, jr., Corvallis

Paxton Burke, sr., Roseburg

Sawyer Nelson, sr., South Salem

Trever Olsen, sr., Scappoose

Outfielders

Kyle Goodwin, jr., Jesuit

Elliott Raiton, sr., Grant

Stephen Riley, sr., Marist Catholic

Utility

Arlo Capony, sr., Cleveland

Ryden Nakamura, sr., Ridgeview

Third Team

Pitchers

Mason Christian, jr., Willamette

Logan Law, jr., Hidden Valley

Alex Lopez, sr., Sherwood

Jack Wright, sr., Burns/Crane

Catchers

Carter Hawes, sr., Newberg

Aiden Hibler, jr., North Eugene

First baseman

Malakai Chandler, sr., Ashland

Infielders

Trace Esterbrook, jr., South Umpqua/Days Creek

Jakoby Goss, sr., Tillamook

Ty Hattenhauer, sr., Caldera

Ty Sconfienza, sr., Reynolds

Outfielders

Jack Brauckmiller, jr., Canby

Kevin Carrieri, jr., Forest Grove

Caden Klouda, sr., West Linn

Utility

Cameron Hyder, sr., McMinnville

Ben Weiss, jr., Corvallis