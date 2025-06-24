Trevor Hoffman and Ryan Klesko to Manage Top High School Stars at 2025 Perfect Game All-American Classic
MLB Legends Return to Petco Park to Guide the Next Generation
Bryce Harper played there. So did Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr.
Gerrit Cole, Freddie Freeman, Francisco Lindor, and Zack Wheeler also suited up, just to name a few current Major League Baseball players who played as high schoolers at the annual Perfect Game DICK’S All-American Classic since 2003.
Hoffman and Klesko to Lead East and West Squads
The future stars of the game will soon get their own shot to shine and they’ll be in very good hands as Perfect Game, the youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, has announced that former San Diego Padres All-Star Ryan Klesko and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman will serve as managers for the East and West teams at the 23rd annual Perfect Game DICK’S All-American Classic on Sunday, August 17 at Petco Park.
“Ryan and Trevor aren’t just legends on the field, they’re part of the Perfect Game family,” said Rick Thurman, Chairman of Perfect Game in a press release.
“Their shared commitment to the growth of amateur baseball goes far beyond name recognition. As investors, mentors and friends, they pour themselves into helping youth athletes succeed in the game of baseball. Seeing them back at Petco guiding the top high school players in the country is deeply meaningful for me personally, and for everyone who believes in what we’re building at Perfect Game.”
Trevor Hoffman Makes Managerial Debut on Home Turf
A legendary leader and closer during his 18 years in Major League Baseball, the All-American Classic also marks the managerial debut at any level for Coach Hoffman who will have the opportunity to mentor some of the top high school baseball players from around the nation.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to make my managing debut than with the best high school players in the country in my home ballpark in front of the best baseball fans in the world,” said Hoffman.
“Perfect Game has done an incredible job building this event into something truly special, and it’s an honor to be a part of it. I’m excited to pass along what I’ve learned in my career and help these young men enjoy every moment of this experience — just like I did on this field.”
Klesko Brings Scout Team Experience and All-Star Insight
Much like he was with a bat in his hands, Ryan Klesko is a natural when it comes to teaching and developing the next generation of baseball players. Along with spending countless summer weekends coaching his Braves scout team around Atlanta, Georgia, Coach Klesko will also serve as a coach at Major League Baseball’s 2025 All-Star Futures Game at MLB’s All-Star festivities this year in Atlanta.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than spending my summer weekends on the field with young ballplayers who love the game and want to learn as much as they can,” said Klesko.
“Being part of their journey, helping them grow as players and people, that’s what it’s all about for me. The All-American Classic brings together the very best talent in the country, and I’m honored to be out there with them at Petco Park, where I have so many great memories.”
Coach Klesko and Coach Hoffman are looking to make some more.
Star-Studded Coaching Staff Loaded with MLB Talent
Rounding out their respective staffs is a strong list of former Major League players and managers including great Padres All-Stars Phil Nevin and Mark Loretta, World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel, 20-game winner Scott Erickson, American League MVP Mo Vaughn, 7-time All-Star Alfonso Soriano, 3-time All-Star Tom "Flash" Gordon, World Series champion Jose Contreras, and MLB veterans Todd Coffey and Jason Phillips. Combined, this all-star cast brings together 17 All-Star selections, six Silver Slugger awards, four World Series wins and a total of 123 years of major league playing time.
A Proven Path to the Big Leagues: By the Numbers
Of the 1,126 players that have participated in the previous 22 All-American Classic games, 850 went on to become MLB Draft selections, 293 of whom were first-round picks (10 went first overall). Additionally, 305 former All-American Classic players made their MLB debut with five of them winning the MVP award, 11 being named Rookie of the Year and 22 of whom have won a Gold Glove.
More Than a Game: Full Weekend of Events at Petco Park
In addition to the 23rd annual Perfect Game DICK’S All-American Classic at Petco Park, the weekend will include the Perfect Game All-Star Game for the graduating classes of 2027 and 2028 and the Launch Hydrate Home Run Challenge, with the All-American Classic and the All-Star Game both streamed live on PerfectGame.TV.