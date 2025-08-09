High School

USA Baseball Announces 15U National Roster

The 15U squad will compete at the WBSC Pan American championship in September

Louis Lappe of California's El Segundo High School, pictured competing in the 2023 Little League World Series, is a member of the U15 National Team which will represent the United States at the 2025 WBSC Pan American Championship in Mexico, this September.
USA Baseball announced its 15U National roster as it prepares to compete in Mexico next month.

The 15U team will compete at the 2025 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Pan American Championship in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from Sept. 13-18.

The final 20-player roster was compiled following the completion of the 15U National team training camp in Cary, North Carolina. 

USA’s 15U National Roster Is As Follows:

Colin Anderson, Acworth, Ga., infielder/outfielder

Gavin Chakar, Norwalk, Conn, right-handed pitcher/infielder

Kekoa Delatori, Redondo Beach, Calif., right-handed pitcher/infielder

Yariel Diaz, St. Cloud, Fla., left-handed pitcher/outfielder

Anthony Frausto III, New Braunfels, Texas, infielder/left-handed pitcher

Jaden Freeze, Hanover, Penn., outfielder/right-handed pitcher

Tristin Gaines, Waller, Texas, infielder/utility

Noah Jarolimek, Simpsonville, S.C., infielder/right-handed pitcher

Levi Kerr, Marvin, N.C., infielder

Landon King, San Mateo, Calif., infielder

Louis Lappe, El Segundo, Calif., infielder

Nate Malone, Salem, Ala., outfielder

Jason Marll Jr., Catonsville, Md., infielder/outfielder

Mateo Mier, Sylmar, Calif., catcher/right-handed pitcher

Nolyn Nickels, Hanahan, S.C., left-handed pitcher/infielder

Trent O'Malley, Great Falls, Va., outfielder/right-handed pitcher

Xavier Rodriguez, Loganville, Ga., catcher/infielder

Cullen Scott, Melissa, Texas, infielder/right-handed pitcher

Macgraw VanWormer, Prescott, Ariz., outfielder/right-handed pitcher

Nateo Victorio, Suisun City, Calif., catcher/utility

“Throughout the week (of training camp), our coaching staff and task force were consistently impressed by the players’ maturity, focus and high-level performance,” said Ben Kelley, 15U National team program director. “Finalizing the roster was no easy task, but we’re confident that this group represents the best of what USA Baseball stands for: talent, character and a team-first mentality. We’re looking forward to competing on the international stage and are fully committed to bringing a gold medal home to the United States.”

The 15U National team will be on the hunt for its seventh gold medal since the program began in 2012. The program went 8-1 and grabbed gold at the 2022 WBSC 15U Baseball World Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The roster includes six players from the 2022 12U National team – Colin Anderson, Anthony Frausto, Tristin Gaines, Levi Kerr, Mateo Mier and Trent O’Malley – that captured gold at the WBSC 12U Baseball World Cup.

Casey Scott will manage the 15U national program. He was previously the program’s pitching coach the last two years.

Before the squad travels to Mexico, they will train in El Paso, Texas from Sept. 8-12.

