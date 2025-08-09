USA Baseball Announces 15U National Roster
USA Baseball announced its 15U National roster as it prepares to compete in Mexico next month.
The 15U team will compete at the 2025 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Pan American Championship in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from Sept. 13-18.
The final 20-player roster was compiled following the completion of the 15U National team training camp in Cary, North Carolina.
USA’s 15U National Roster Is As Follows:
Colin Anderson, Acworth, Ga., infielder/outfielder
Gavin Chakar, Norwalk, Conn, right-handed pitcher/infielder
Kekoa Delatori, Redondo Beach, Calif., right-handed pitcher/infielder
Yariel Diaz, St. Cloud, Fla., left-handed pitcher/outfielder
Anthony Frausto III, New Braunfels, Texas, infielder/left-handed pitcher
Jaden Freeze, Hanover, Penn., outfielder/right-handed pitcher
Tristin Gaines, Waller, Texas, infielder/utility
Noah Jarolimek, Simpsonville, S.C., infielder/right-handed pitcher
Levi Kerr, Marvin, N.C., infielder
Landon King, San Mateo, Calif., infielder
Louis Lappe, El Segundo, Calif., infielder
Nate Malone, Salem, Ala., outfielder
Jason Marll Jr., Catonsville, Md., infielder/outfielder
Mateo Mier, Sylmar, Calif., catcher/right-handed pitcher
Nolyn Nickels, Hanahan, S.C., left-handed pitcher/infielder
Trent O'Malley, Great Falls, Va., outfielder/right-handed pitcher
Xavier Rodriguez, Loganville, Ga., catcher/infielder
Cullen Scott, Melissa, Texas, infielder/right-handed pitcher
Macgraw VanWormer, Prescott, Ariz., outfielder/right-handed pitcher
Nateo Victorio, Suisun City, Calif., catcher/utility
“Throughout the week (of training camp), our coaching staff and task force were consistently impressed by the players’ maturity, focus and high-level performance,” said Ben Kelley, 15U National team program director. “Finalizing the roster was no easy task, but we’re confident that this group represents the best of what USA Baseball stands for: talent, character and a team-first mentality. We’re looking forward to competing on the international stage and are fully committed to bringing a gold medal home to the United States.”
The 15U National team will be on the hunt for its seventh gold medal since the program began in 2012. The program went 8-1 and grabbed gold at the 2022 WBSC 15U Baseball World Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.
The roster includes six players from the 2022 12U National team – Colin Anderson, Anthony Frausto, Tristin Gaines, Levi Kerr, Mateo Mier and Trent O’Malley – that captured gold at the WBSC 12U Baseball World Cup.
Casey Scott will manage the 15U national program. He was previously the program’s pitching coach the last two years.
Before the squad travels to Mexico, they will train in El Paso, Texas from Sept. 8-12.
