Is FIFA Allowed to Move Iran’s 2026 World Cup Games to Mexico?

In the latest news regarding the uncertainty of Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, the Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) announced discussions with FIFA, the tournament’s organizing body, to move Iran’s group stage matches from the U.S. to venues in Mexico in light of the ongoing war.

“When [U.S. President Donald] Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” the federation’s president Mehdi Taj said Monday in remarks posted to the X account of Iran's embassy in Mexico. “We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s matches in the World Cup in Mexico.”

The summer showcase marks the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations, featuring 48 teams competing across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Iran, who qualified for the tournament last March, is currently set to compete in the U.S.-based Group G, facing New Zealand and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), followed by Egypt at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field). The country‘s summer training base is located in Tucson, Ariz.

Can FIFA Move Iran’s World Cup Games?

Iran was the third nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The short answer is yes.

“FIFA has the right to cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 26) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security measures,” according to Article 6.9 of FIFA’sregulations guide for the 2026 World Cup.

The massive military operation of the U.S. and Israel against Iran most likely classifies as “force majeure” due to the regional violence that has been ongoing since the U.S.’s initial airstrikes on Feb. 28. Nonetheless, even if the conflict is not classified as such, FIFA still reserves the right to relocate Iran’s games to Mexico or Canada. This appears to be a pressing demand of the Iranian team following Trump’s online warning last Thursday.



“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” the President said on Truth Social.

What Will FIFA Do?

Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Although FIFA can move Iran’s games, they likely won’t.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” a FIFA spokesperson posted to X on Monday. “FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”

The schedules and locations for the participating countries were solidified over three months ago at the World Cup Final Draw. Since then, broadcast schedules, sponsorship deals, venue preparations and, most importantly, ticket sales have been conducted. Not to mention, the tournament kicks off in less than 100 days.

Nevertheless, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said Tuesday that she is “open to hosting Iran’s matches” and “will wait to see what FIFA decides,” per a report from Sportstar magazine.

Iran had previously stated they would not participate in the World Cup at all, which is still a potential outcome if FIFA does not deliver on the relocation demand.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC